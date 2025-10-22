Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 8

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 7 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

This was the kind of offensive game we really hadn't seen from the Eagles this season. Jalen Hurts was dealing against the Vikings, especially with downfield shots, and getting the ball to his best playmakers. A.J. Brown had two TDs and the dagger catch to end it, while DeVonta Smith had more than half the Eagles' net yardage. Things still aren't churning up front in the ground game behind a remixed offensive line, but when the aerial attack hums like this, the run's not as critical. Defensively, the Eagles had a few slip-ups and didn't defend the perimeter of the field well enough, but they forced two INTs of Carson Wentz (including a Jalyx Hunt pick-six) and held Minnesota to 1-for-6 in the red zone. Job well done.

#JimmySays: It'll be interesting to see if the ground game opens up as a result of the Eagles' ability to win through the air. I imagine opposing defenses will continue to make them prove it a while longer.

Unsung nonstarter/role player: DT Moro Ojomo A seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft out of Texas, Ojomo tends to get second billing at defensive tackle behind the Georgia duo of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. But Ojomo has been key in making up for the departure of Milton Williams to the Patriots this offseason. He has three sacks, five QB hits and three tackles for loss. "He's a good football player. You need to stop being surprised by that," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier this season.

#JimmySays: Ojomo leads the team with those 3 sacks. It was clear during training camp that he was going to make a leap this season.

Effectively swapping in un-retiring DE Brandon Graham for retiring DE Za'Darius Smith seems like a net win … even as we wait to see what GM/EVP Howie Roseman might have up his sleeve ahead of next month's trade deadline.

#JimmySays: There's debate whether BG should have just rode off into the sunset, keeping his storybook ending intact, but he just really likes to play football. From the Eagles' perspective, it's kind of a no-brainer to bring him back in, especially given his contributions off the field. I know that sounds corny, but it's real.

The Eagles are very good. They’re one step from being great, and that’s getting Saquon Barkley going. Barkley had 42 total yards on Sunday. Did last season’s workload catch up to him? Maybe. The Eagles are still 5-2 without Barkley doing much yet.

#JimmySays: There are a lot of factors at play with the Eagles' rushing woes, including a banged-up offensive line and an often predictable scheme, but also yes, I do think Barkley's heavy usage a season ago was both (a) defensible, since, you know they rode him to a Super Bowl, but also (b) harmful to his explosiveness this season.

Reality check: They can throw the ball Jalen Hurts was awesome this week, completing 19 of 23 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Both DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown topped 100 receiving yards with a touchdown (Brown had two). The good vibes are back in Philly.

#JimmySays: Well, I don't know that the "good vibes" are back just yet, but the Eagles' explosive afternoon in Minnesota certainly helps.

Jalen Hurts showed against the Vikings that he can still throw it for big plays when needed. But they do need to get the running game going.

#JimmySays: CBS with the 🔥 analysis, as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 1.0 Week 2: 1.2 📉 Week 3: 1.7 📉 Week 4: 1.2 📈 Week 5: 1.2 😐 Week 6: 2.7 📉 Week 7: 7.5 📉 Week 8: 6.2 📈

