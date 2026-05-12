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May 12, 2026

Man allegedly stole $9,550 in Pokémon cards at Montgomery County hobby shop

State police say he requested to see two highly valuable cards and a sealed box and fled with the rare collectibles.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Investigation
Pokémon card theft Montco Provided Image/Pennsylvania State Police

A hobby store in Montgomery County was robbed of Pokémon trading cards, including the ones above, valued at $9,550.

State police released images of a man who allegedly stole $9,550 worth of rare Pokémon cards from a store in Montgomery County.

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Authorities described the suspect as a male in his 20s and said he entered Nashcards hobby shop on West Main Street in Trappe on Monday, May 4. He requested to see two highly valuable cards and a sealed box and fled with the rare collectibles.

The man was observed entering the driver’s side rear passenger door of a tan SUV with a Pennsylvania license plate that displayed the new Liberty Bell design, police said. The vehicle was last seen driving east on West Main Street toward Collegeville.

Pokemon card theft suspectProvided Image/Pennsylvania State Police

State police are searching for a man who stole over $9,500 worth of rare Pokémon cards from a store in Montgomery County.


The stolen items and their respective valuations were reported to be the following:

• 2021 Pokémon JPN Gengar VMAX 108781525 PSA 10 card ($2,500)
• 2005 Pokémon Gold Star Metagross Delta Species 139716038 PSA 6 card ($2,850)
• A sealed Pokémon Base Set XY Booster Box ($4,200)

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the Pennsylvania State Police Skippack Station at 610-584-1250.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Investigation Montgomery County Skippack Theft Police Pokemon

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