Man allegedly stole $9,550 in Pokémon cards at Montgomery County hobby shop

May 12, 2026
State police released images of a man who allegedly stole $9,550 worth of rare Pokémon cards from a store in Montgomery County.
MORE: PPA to ban non-residents from parking near Lemon Hill to go to FIFA Fan Festival during World Cup
Authorities described the suspect as a male in his 20s and said he entered Nashcards hobby shop on West Main Street in Trappe on Monday, May 4. He requested to see two highly valuable cards and a sealed box and fled with the rare collectibles.
The man was observed entering the driver’s side rear passenger door of a tan SUV with a Pennsylvania license plate that displayed the new Liberty Bell design, police said. The vehicle was last seen driving east on West Main Street toward Collegeville.
The stolen items and their respective valuations were reported to be the following:
• 2021 Pokémon JPN Gengar VMAX 108781525 PSA 10 card ($2,500)
• 2005 Pokémon Gold Star Metagross Delta Species 139716038 PSA 6 card ($2,850)
• A sealed Pokémon Base Set XY Booster Box ($4,200)
Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the Pennsylvania State Police Skippack Station at 610-584-1250.