Open thread recap, Week 2: Rams 37, Eagles 19

After a bad loss Week 1 to the Washington Football Team, the Eagles will try to rebound against the Los Angeles Rams, who won their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

As usual, the Eagles have more than their share of injuries, but they will benefit greatly from the return of four starters, including RT Lane Johnson, RB Miles Sanders, DE Derek Barnett, and DT Javon Hargrave. The Rams, meanwhile, have almost nothing in the way of injuries. You can find the final injury report here.



As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles' defense should match up well against the Rams' run-first offense. In the passing game, we'll see if Darius Slay follows Robert Woods all over the field, like he did at times with Terry McLaurin Week 1. Offensively, the Eagles have to make sure that Aaron Donald doesn't absolutely wreck this game, like the Football Team's defensive front did a week ago. This is a different challenge from Week 1, however. The Football Team was able to send their deep and talented pass rushers in waves, while the Eagles can focus in on trying to stifle Donald.

The betting lines for this game fluctuated heavily. The Eagles opened as 2.5-point favorites, which almost immediately swung four points the Rams' way, as they were favored at one point by 1.5 points. However, after it became clear that the Eagles' four aforementioned starters would return, the Eagles are now favored once again by 1.5 points, at TheLines.com.

Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 2 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday here.



Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:



This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

