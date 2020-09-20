More Sports:

September 20, 2020

Open thread recap, Week 2: Rams 37, Eagles 19

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Rams-Gerry_092020_KF Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry (47) tackles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) during the first half.

After a bad loss Week 1 to the Washington Football Team, the Eagles will try to rebound against the Los Angeles Rams, who won their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

As usual, the Eagles have more than their share of injuries, but they will benefit greatly from the return of four starters, including RT Lane Johnson, RB Miles Sanders, DE Derek Barnett, and DT Javon Hargrave. The Rams, meanwhile, have almost nothing in the way of injuries. You can find the final injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles' defense should match up well against the Rams' run-first offense. In the passing game, we'll see if Darius Slay follows Robert Woods all over the field, like he did at times with Terry McLaurin Week 1. Offensively, the Eagles have to make sure that Aaron Donald doesn't absolutely wreck this game, like the Football Team's defensive front did a week ago. This is a different challenge from Week 1, however. The Football Team was able to send their deep and talented pass rushers in waves, while the Eagles can focus in on trying to stifle Donald. 

The betting lines for this game fluctuated heavily. The Eagles opened as 2.5-point favorites, which almost immediately swung four points the Rams' way, as they were favored at one point by 1.5 points. However, after it became clear that the Eagles' four aforementioned starters would return, the Eagles are now favored once again by 1.5 points, at TheLines.com.

Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are pickingFor the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 2 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Betting Odds PA Betting Odds Eagles open thread Philadelphia Los Angeles Rams

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Pederson outcoached, Wentz outplayed and other reasons the Eagles fell to 0-2
Carson-Wentz-Rams_092020_KF

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Eagles

Final observations: Rams 37, Eagles 19
Eagles-lose-Wentz_092020_KF

Restaurants

Three Philadelphia restaurants featured in '101 Best Pizzas in America' list
pizzeria beddia daily meal.jpg

Tours

Eastern State Penitentiary offering nighttime tours this fall
Eastern State Night Tours

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved