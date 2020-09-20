Eagles-Rams Week 2 inactives, with analysis

While the Philadelphia Eagles are far more banged-up than their opponent, as always, they will be getting some reinforcements, as Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, Derek Barnett, and Javon Hargrave will all make their 2020 debuts. The Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, come into this matchup free of any real game-changing injuries.

Here are the Eagles-Rams inactives, with analysis.

• QB Nate Sudfeld: The big news in the Eagles' inactives Week 2 is that Jalen Hurts is now the No. 2 quarterback. That didn't take long.



• WR Alshon Jeffery: Jeffery hasn't practiced yet this year.

• OG Jamon Brown: The Eagles added Brown from the Bears' practice squad earlier this week. He could go from practice squad, to inactive, to starter, depending on how Nate Herbig's day goes on Sunday.



• OG Sua Opeta: It's probably only a matter of time before Opeta leapfrogs Matt Pryor in the pecking order.

• DE Genard Avery: Toohill is up, Avery down. That's interesting.

• RB Jason Huntley: Huntley was active Week 1, and got one carry.



Available

• RT Lane Johnson: Johnson isn't fully healthy, but he should help stabilize a very wobbly offensive line that got dominated last Sunday.



• RB Miles Sanders: Sanders said that the he is "100 percent, ready to go."

• DT Javon Hargrave: A bit of a surprise here, but Hargrave will make his Eagles debut this Sunday after missing all of training camp with pectoral and hamstring injuries.

• DE Brandon Graham: Graham has cleared the concussion protocol, but had to remain symptom free until game day, hence his "questionable" designation on Friday. But he's good to go.



• DE Derek Barnett: Barnett missed an opportunity to play against a not very good starting LT in Geron Christian Week 1. In Week 2, he'll face Rams LT Andrew Whitworth, who is older than Jason Peters. The bet here is that he'll split snaps with Josh Sweat, who played well Week 1.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• S Will Parks (short-term IR): Parks' injury is a significant one, in terms of how it will affect the defense. He is the Eagles' third safety, but he was poised to play a much bigger role than that in 2020. Throughout training camp, Parks was sharing time with Nickell Robey-Coleman in a nickel role. Robey-Coleman was the regular nickel, with Parks serving as the "big nickel." Parks was also getting looks as a dime linebacker.

• DE Vinny Curry (short-term IR): In Week 1, Curry started, and had 3 tackles and a half sack on 22 snaps. He had to be helped to the locker room after reportedly injuring his hamstring.



• CB Craig James (short-term IR): James is probably the Eagles' best special teams player.

• WR Quez Watkins (short-term IR): Watkins was unlikely to play, even if healthy.

• RG Brandon Brooks (PUP): Brooks is in the conversation for 'best RG in the NFL," so obviously, losing him, likely for the entire season, hurts.



• DE Daeshon Hall (PUP): Hall tore an ACL on the final play of the 2019 regular season, because Pat Shurmur was calling timeouts to preserve every last minute of his NFL head coaching career.



• LT Andre Dillard (season-ending IR): Dillard struggled mightily as a rookie, and he came into camp as a clear player of interest, as he was poised to start at LT this season. He was up and down in camp, with the "down" moments being very alarming. Dillard injured his biceps, and is done for the season.

• TE Josh Perkins (season-ending IR): The Eagles' third tight end was Perkins, then it was maybe going to be Noah Togiai, and now they're back to Richard Rodgers.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• DT A'Shawn Robinson (NFI): Robinson was a second-round pick of the Lions in 2016 who signed with the Rams this offseason. He is currently sidelined with a " cardiovascular condition," per Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic.



• Edge Terrell Lewis (NFI): Lewis was a third-round pick of the Rams in the 2020 NFL Draft. Very talented, athletic player, but injury-prone.

