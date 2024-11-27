What they're saying: The Eagles can talk trash, Saquon Barkley can never win MVP

Two storylines have been dominating the Eagles talk world following their monster win over the Rams in Week 12. The first is the sad aftermath of Brandon Graham's season-ending injury, one that could end a legendary career and also leave a potent pass rush short-handed. The other is Saquon Barkley and his unbelievable play in recent weeks.

With a huge game approaching after Thanksgiving this weekend, what else are they saying about the Eagles right now?

Barkley will never be NFL MVP

Ben Solak | ESPN

A lot of the discussion after Saquon Barkley's historic 302 scrimmage yard performance last week against the Rams has been about whether or not the running back is a real candidate to be NFL MVP. The betting outlets are listing him as highly as third — behind Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. But it's really, really hard to credit a player who relies so heavily on an excellent offensive line as being the singular most valuable player in the sport. Here's a small snippet of analysis from ESPN's Ben Solak:

Because he is so stinkin' good, the Eagles' offense feels less stoppable than ever before. Barkley has helped maximize a great line and a good running QB in Hurts. Barkley has turned minus-2-yard runs into 5-yard gains and 7-yard gains into 70-yard house calls. The fourth-quarter 12-10 lead against the Commanders became a 29-10 advantage following two 20-plus-yard touchdown runs from Barkley. A 65-yard scoring run by Barkley in the fourth quarter against the Saints got the Eagles' offense on the board in a game Philly eventually stole. Overall, he has put points on the scoreboard and check marks in the win column. As such, Barkley is a deserving MVP candidate. Of course, it's true that the Eagles would be worse without Hurts or A.J. Brown or Lane Johnson. And of course, it's true that Barkley's contract amounts to a fraction of what Hurts' does. But in 2024, with what he has done for the Eagles' offense, Barkley should have his name up there with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen for the award. When I really sit down and think it out, I admit Jackson is more valuable to the Ravens' offense than Barkley has been to the Eagles' offense, and I'd probably cast my vote for the star Baltimore quarterback at this stage. But we don't need Barkley to win the award to accept what his season has taught us about the position and its value in the league. [ESPN.com]

Unstoppable force

Dave Zangaro | NBC Sports Philly

It can't really be exaggerated how good the Eagles running game has been. And even as it takes the spotlight, it's still working. week after week. More from NBCSP's beat writer:

Since the bye week, the Eagles have rattled off seven straight wins and have 1,512 rushing yards, a 5.2 average and 16 rushing touchdowns. They lead the league in rushing since Week 6 and the next closest team (the Ravens) have 406 fewer rushing yards. That means the difference between No. 1 and No. 2 on the list of rushing yards since Week 6 is the same difference between No. 2 and No. 21. The most impressive part of the Eagles’ rushing offense is that opposing defenses know it’s coming and are doing everything they can to try and stop it. Entering Week 12, the Rams were stacking the box on just 17.4% of their snaps, which ranked 24th in the NFL. Against the Eagles, they stacked the box on 33.3% of their snaps, which ranked 7th in the league during the weekend. And it still didn’t really matter. “It’s a great feeling because you just know you’re breaking the will of another man,” [Mekhi] Becton said. “When you know something is coming and you can’t stop it is a great feeling.” [NBCSP]

Game of the year?

Antonio Daubbundo | The Ringer

The Ringer tries to give sports gamblers some advice each week, and their look at the Week 13 tilt between the Eagles and Ravens gives the nod to the 9-2 Eagles, who are riding a 7-game win streak and are still 3-point underdogs. Some of their analysis:

The game of the week has the potential to be the game of the year. I have my doubts about Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia’s passing offense, but the Eagles’ statistical profile looks just as good as any team in the NFL. Philadelphia leads in explosive play differential at plus-29, while Detroit is second at plus-20. The offense isn’t quite top five overall, but remains a top-10 unit in EPA per drive. [...] Both teams are likely to focus on establishing the run early, which could lead to a slower start in terms of scoring and pace. The Eagles had trouble with their script all season. The betting market suggests that the Ravens are slightly better than the Eagles by a point or two, but I disagree. I will be betting on the Eagles +3 and the first half under. [The Ringer]

Yap Yap Yap

Mike Jones | The Athletic

The Athletic did its yearly poll of current NFL players asking them a variety of things ranging from their favorite cities to visit on the road to the player they most dread facing on the other sideline. They also asked which player was the NFL's biggest trash talker, and no surprise an Eagles defensive back was the winner hands down. How Philly of them!

Last season we asked players to name the biggest trash-talker. This year, we broadened the question to most annoying, leaving it to the players’ discretion to decide what qualified as annoying. Well, last year’s biggest trash-talker, Philadelphia Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, took the crown again. “Yap yap yap,” one player said of the sixth-year veteran. [The Athletic]

The same article also gave some love to the Linc as a great place to play, particularly with regard to the playing surface there.

Another offered the following insight: “I like (Philadelphia’s) Linc a lot. Obviously, a big fan of grass fields, and also like the deeper grass. It makes you feel like you really got stability and the ability to cut whenever you need to.”

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports