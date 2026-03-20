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March 20, 2026

Eagles to re-sign S Marcus Epps

The Eagles are making some minor moves at safety, starting with their trade of Sydney Brown. A familiar face will return.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Marcus_Epps_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese142.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Marcus Epps

The Philadelphia Eagles are re-signing S Marcus Epps, the team confirmed on Friday.

Epps originally played for the Eagles from 2019 to 2022, before leaving to play for the Raiders for two seasons, in 2023 and 2024. 

In 2025, he signed with the Patriots, who released him before the start of the season. The Eagles scooped him up, and he ended up getting a lot of playing time. He played in 12 games, missing four with an undisclosed injury in the middle of the season, before starting four December games against the Chargers, Raiders, Commanders, and Bills upon his return to the 53-man roster. He also started in the Eagles' playoff loss to the 49ers.

On the season, Epps had 21 tackles, and no other stats (no PBUs, FFs, or INTs).

Epps is a solid backup at this stage of his career. He knows where he needs to be, but isn't going to provide much in the way of splash plays.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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