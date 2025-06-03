Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: OT Cameron Williams

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for sixth-round OT Cameron Williams. (We're going to jump around a little this year instead of doing them in the order they were drafted.)



ROOKIE COMP SERIES

Williams only had 16 career starts in college, and he played exclusively at RT. He has prototype size at 6'6, 317, with 34 1/2" arms, and massive 11 3/8" hands. He's a raw "traits" prospect who is going to need significant development in the NFL.

The player Williams reminds me of is the Chiefs'. Williams and Taylor are built similarly. Taylor's measurables are from the 2019 Combine, not his current listed weight of 330 pounds.

Measurable Cameron Williams Jawaan Taylor Height 6'5 3/4" 6'5 Weight 317 312 Wingspan 84 1/2" 84 3/4" Arm length 34 1/2" 35 1/8"

Both Williams and Taylor lost a lot of weight in order to get on the field in college. From Taylor's scouting report in 2019

Taylor was highly-recruited out of Florida's Cocoa High School, but Florida coaches told him he needed to lose weight before they would offer him a scholarship. He went from 380 pounds to a listed 347 when signing his letter of intent with the Gators. That hard work paid off on the field, as he started 12 of 13 games played in his first year in Gainesville, garnering Freshman All-American honors and being named to the Freshman All-SEC team.

And as you can see above, Taylor got all the way down to 312 pounds by the time he worked out at the Combine. Similarly, Williams lost a lot of weight to get to 317 pounds. From Trey Luerssen of Longhorns Wire:

After arriving on campus at 360 pounds, Williams has transformed his body into a more mobile and muscular build, weighing 335 pounds this past season and dropping as low as 317 pounds at the NFL Combine in February.

Some other similarities:

• Both players were regarded as good run blockers coming out of college, but they both needed footwork refinement in pass pro.

• Both players commit a ton of penalties. Taylor finished second in the NFL in 2024 with 17 penalties. Williams had 16 penalties at Texas in 2024.



• Both fell in the draft further than expected. Taylor was expected to be picked in the first half of the first round in 2019, but he fell all the way to pick 35. Williams' draft projection wasn't quite as high, as his projection was typically anywhere from Round 2 to Round 4, and he fell all the way to the sixth round.

