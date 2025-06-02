Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: LB Jihaad Campbell

June 02, 2025
As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. We'll start off the series by trying to find a comp for first-round linebacker Jihaad Campbell.Campbell was recruited as an edge rusher out of high school, but he moved to linebacker at Alabama, with some occasional reps on the edge. He has prototypical linebacker size at 6'3, 235, and is an explosive athlete, finishing in at least the 89th percentile among linebackers in the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, and broad jump. In 2024, Campbell led Alabama with 117 tackles. The next-closest player on the team had 76. He also had 5 sacks, an INT, and a couple of forced fumbles.
Campbell won at Bama with his speed. When he makes up his mind that he sees the play in front of him, he attacks and is able to get to the ball carrier quickly, however, sometimes that recognition can be a tick slow, which makes sense given his recent transition from the edge to off-ball linebacker.
He has very obvious sideline-to-sideline range, and is very good in coverage, almost surprisingly so given his aforementioned position change. His ability to quickly learn how to play in coverage reminds me a little of what Zack Baun was able to do during Baun's outstanding 2024 season. Because Campbell possesses that Baun-like OBLB/EDGE versatility, he's yet another player in the Eagles' defense who can allow Vic Fangio to get creative in his scheme disguises. (Baun is not our comp, to be clear.)There were a number of players who came to mind when trying to find a comp for Campbell. One that I heard shortly after the draft was former Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson, an off-ball linebacker who also had some pass-rushing chops. I like that one, but it's unoriginal, so, pass. I also considered former Titans LB Keith Bulluck, who was another tweener, but a different kind in that he had some background as a safety. But as a pure linebacker, Bulluck had identical height/weight measurements (6'3, 235), great speed (4.47 40), and a lot of the same on-field strengths, particularly in coverage. The player I landed on is former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, another elite athlete and playmaker.
|Measurables
|Jihaad Campbell
|Ryan Shazier
|Height
|6'3
|6'1
|Weight
|235
|237
|Arm length
|32 1/8"
|32 3/8"
|40 yard dash
|4.52
|4.38
|10-yard split
|1.53
|1.56
|Broad jump
|127"
|130"
Shazier had a significantly better 40 time than Campbell, but Campbell actually had a better 10-yard split, which is really more meaningful from a comparison standpoint at linebacker. The way each player accelerates to the ball looks very similar. Campbell highlights:
And Shazier college highlights:
Highly productive, disruptive playmaker vs. the run and pass. Shoots gaps and plays behind the line of scrimmage. Agile to slip blocks. Quick, strong hands to shed. Knifes gaps and flows very well laterally. Striking tackler -- uncoils on contact. Excellent speed and range -- opens up his stride in space and really covers ground. Bends naturally. Changes direction and accelerates with ease. Explosive first step as a pass rusher -- shows the ability to dip, bend and run the arc low to the ground. Ample athleticism and flexibility to mark backs and tight ends.
And his weaknesses:
Still developing eyes and instincts -- will diagnose and trigger more quickly down the road. Gets caught in traffic or engulfed by larger blockers when he hesitates to step downhill. Prone to over-aggressiveness -- occasionally overruns plays or loses cutback contain. Could stand to improve his eyes, awareness, anticipation and reactions as a zone defender. Took some time to acclimate before making an impact.
That all sounds really similar.
Shazier made two Pro Bowls in the NFL before a severe back injury ended his career.
Next up: DB Andrew Mukuba.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader