Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: LB Jihaad Campbell

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. We'll start off the series by trying to find a comp for first-round linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

Campbell was recruited as an edge rusher out of high school, but he moved to linebacker at Alabama, with some occasional reps on the edge. He has prototypical linebacker size at 6'3, 235, and is an explosive athlete, finishing in at least the 89th percentile among linebackers in the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, and broad jump.

In 2024, Campbell led Alabama with 117 tackles. The next-closest player on the team had 76. He also had 5 sacks, an INT, and a couple of forced fumbles.

Campbell won at Bama with his speed. When he makes up his mind that he sees the play in front of him, he attacks and is able to get to the ball carrier quickly, however, sometimes that recognition can be a tick slow, which makes sense given his recent transition from the edge to off-ball linebacker.