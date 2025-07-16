Eagles roster 2025: Locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots

With Philadelphia Eagles training camp just a week away, we'll take a look at the team's locks to make the roster, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and longshots, as a way to sort of show the number of open spots on the roster, and who will be fighting for them.

34 Locks 🔒

• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee.

• Running back: Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Ben VanSumeren (FB).

• Wide receiver: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson.

• Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra.

• Offensive tackle: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson.

• Interior offensive line: Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Drew Kendall.

• Edge defender: Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt.

• Interior defensive line: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson.

• Linebacker: Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell (assuming no PUP to start the season), Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon.

• Cornerback: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams.

• Safety: Reed Blankenship, Andrew Mukuba.

• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann.

• Notes: I would give this group a 90+% chance of making the team.



12 not-quite-locks 🔓

• Quarterback: Kyle McCord.

• Running back: None.

• Wide receiver: Johnny Wilson.

• Tight end: None.

• Offensive tackle: Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams.

• Interior offensive line: Kenyon Green

• Edge defender: Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche.

• Interior defensive line: Thomas Booker.

• Linebacker: None.

• Cornerback: Adoree' Jackson

• Safety: Sydney Brown (trade candidate?), Tristin McCollum.

• Specialists: Charley Hughlett.

• Notes: All the players in this group would have to unexpectedly awful in training camp not to make the team.