July 16, 2025

Eagles roster 2025: Locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
071125jALENhURTS Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts is a lock, I think.

With Philadelphia Eagles training camp just a week away, we'll take a look at the team's locks to make the roster, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and longshots, as a way to sort of show the number of open spots on the roster, and who will be fighting for them. 

34 Locks 🔒

• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee.

• Running back: Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Ben VanSumeren (FB).

• Wide receiver: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson.

• Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra.

• Offensive tackle: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson.

• Interior offensive line: Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Drew Kendall.

• Edge defender: Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt.

• Interior defensive line: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson.

• Linebacker: Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell (assuming no PUP to start the season), Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon.

• Cornerback: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams.

• Safety: Reed Blankenship, Andrew Mukuba.

• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann.

• Notes: I would give this group a 90+% chance of making the team.

12 not-quite-locks 🔓

• Quarterback: Kyle McCord.

• Running back: None.

• Wide receiver: Johnny Wilson.

• Tight end: None.

• Offensive tackle: Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams.

• Interior offensive line: Kenyon Green

• Edge defender: Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche. 

• Interior defensive line: Thomas Booker.

• Linebacker: None.

• Cornerback: Adoree' Jackson

• Safety: Sydney Brown (trade candidate?), Tristin McCollum.

• Specialists: Charley Hughlett.

• Notes: All the players in this group would have to unexpectedly awful in training camp not to make the team.

20 bubble players 🫧

• Quarterback: None.

• Running back: A.J. Dillon.

• Wide receiver: Ainias Smith, Avery Williams, Terrace Marshall, Danny Gray.

• Tight end: Harrison Bryant, Kylen Granson, E.J. Jenkins, Nick Muse.

• Offensive tackle: Kendall Lamm, Darian Kinnard

• Interior offensive line: Matt Pryor, Trevor Keegan

• Edge defender: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Patrick Johnson.

• Interior defensive line: Byron Young.

• Linebacker: None.

• Cornerback: Eli Ricks.

• Safety: Andre' Sam, Maxen Hook, Lewis Cine.

• Specialists: None.

• Notes: This is really the group worth watching this summer, in terms of who's going to make the team. Simple math above will show that the locks (34) plus the "not-quite-locks" (12) equals 46, leaving 7 open spots.

24 longshots 🐶

• Quarterback: Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

• Running back: Keilan Robinson, Montrell Johnson, ShunDerrick Powell, Lew Nichols.

• Wide receiver: Elijah Cooks, Giles Jackson, Darius Cooper, Taylor Morin.

• Tight end: Cameron Latu.

• Offensive tackle: Laekin Vakalahi, Hollin Pierce.

• Interior offensive line: Brett Toth, Marcus Tate.

• Edge defender: KJ Henry, Ochaun Mathis.

• Interior defensive line: Gabe Hall.

• Linebacker: Dallas Gant, Lance Dixon.

• Cornerback: Tariq Castro-Fields, A.J. Woods, Parry Nickerson, BJ Mayes, Brandon Johnson.

• Safety: None.

• Specialists: None.

• Notes: I would give the players in this group anywhere between a 0-15 percent chance of making the team. Last year, two "longshots" — DT Thomas Booker and OL Darrian Kinnard — made the team.

Likely to be on the PUP list to start the season

• Nakobe Dean.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

