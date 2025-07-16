Eagles roster 2025: Locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots

July 16, 2025
With Philadelphia Eagles training camp just a week away, we'll take a look at the team's locks to make the roster, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and longshots, as a way to sort of show the number of open spots on the roster, and who will be fighting for them.
• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee.
• Running back: Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Ben VanSumeren (FB).
• Wide receiver: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson.
• Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra.
• Offensive tackle: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson.
• Interior offensive line: Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Drew Kendall.
• Edge defender: Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt.
• Interior defensive line: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson.
• Linebacker: Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell (assuming no PUP to start the season), Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon.
• Cornerback: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams.
• Safety: Reed Blankenship, Andrew Mukuba.
• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann.
• Notes: I would give this group a 90+% chance of making the team.
• Quarterback: Kyle McCord.
• Running back: None.
• Wide receiver: Johnny Wilson.
• Tight end: None.
• Offensive tackle: Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams.
• Interior offensive line: Kenyon Green
• Edge defender: Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche.
• Interior defensive line: Thomas Booker.
• Linebacker: None.
• Cornerback: Adoree' Jackson
• Safety: Sydney Brown (trade candidate?), Tristin McCollum.
• Specialists: Charley Hughlett.
• Notes: All the players in this group would have to unexpectedly awful in training camp not to make the team.
• Quarterback: None.
• Running back: A.J. Dillon.
• Wide receiver: Ainias Smith, Avery Williams, Terrace Marshall, Danny Gray.
• Tight end: Harrison Bryant, Kylen Granson, E.J. Jenkins, Nick Muse.
• Offensive tackle: Kendall Lamm, Darian Kinnard
• Interior offensive line: Matt Pryor, Trevor Keegan
• Edge defender: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Patrick Johnson.
• Interior defensive line: Byron Young.
• Linebacker: None.
• Cornerback: Eli Ricks.
• Safety: Andre' Sam, Maxen Hook, Lewis Cine.
• Specialists: None.
• Notes: This is really the group worth watching this summer, in terms of who's going to make the team. Simple math above will show that the locks (34) plus the "not-quite-locks" (12) equals 46, leaving 7 open spots.
• Quarterback: Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
• Running back: Keilan Robinson, Montrell Johnson, ShunDerrick Powell, Lew Nichols.
• Wide receiver: Elijah Cooks, Giles Jackson, Darius Cooper, Taylor Morin.
• Tight end: Cameron Latu.
• Offensive tackle: Laekin Vakalahi, Hollin Pierce.
• Interior offensive line: Brett Toth, Marcus Tate.
• Edge defender: KJ Henry, Ochaun Mathis.
• Interior defensive line: Gabe Hall.
• Linebacker: Dallas Gant, Lance Dixon.
• Cornerback: Tariq Castro-Fields, A.J. Woods, Parry Nickerson, BJ Mayes, Brandon Johnson.
• Safety: None.
• Specialists: None.
• Notes: I would give the players in this group anywhere between a 0-15 percent chance of making the team. Last year, two "longshots" — DT Thomas Booker and OL Darrian Kinnard — made the team.
• Nakobe Dean.
