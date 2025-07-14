Eagles camp countdown: Most exciting rookie to watch this summer

From now until July 22, PhillyVoice will be previewing 2025 Eagles training camp by choosing a topic question for the staff to debate. This series will run from Monday, July 7, through Monday, July 21, as all players are expected to report to the NovaCare Complex by July 22. The first session is July 23.

Today's preview topic question is: Which rookie will be the most exciting to watch at training camp? Our writers made their selections and wrote about the players they felt best fit the category.





Most exciting Eagles rookie to watch at camp

NICK TRICOME: Kyle McCord, QB

Quarterbacks usually have the most easily readable reps to take in during camp, and the QB position also carries a very distinct value around here.

McCord, the sixth-round pick out of Syracuse, isn't coming for Tanner McKee's backup job, not in the next year or two at least, and definitely isn't going after Jalen Hurts' job as the starter, but he is lined up right now to be the understudy QB3 and I'm interested to see how he takes to that role.

Acknowledging that OTAs are a very small sample size and an overall protected showing for the offensive players, McCord did turn in some pretty good looking reps with the third team back in the spring, and threaded a couple of passes through some considerably tight windows, too.

So I think it will be fun to see how he follows up from that in camp and then into the preseason when he can get into a live-game situation.

I mean, hey, he's the next project for the Quarterback Factory, and it's not like there's a chance of seeing Hurts in the preseason anyway, so why not take in the tape of the guys developing him behind him?





GEOFF MOSHER: Montrell Johnson Jr., RB