Eagles camp countdown: Offensive player most under the microscope

From now until July 22, PhillyVoice will be previewing 2025 Eagles training camp by choosing a topic question for the staff to debate. This series will run from Monday, July 7, through Monday, July 21, as all players are expected to report by to the NovaCare Complex by July 22. The first session is July 23.

Today's preview topic question is which Eagle on offense is most under the microscope headed into camp. Our writers made their selections and wrote about the player they felt best fit the category.

Offensive Player Most Under The Microscope

GEOFF MOSHER: Will Shipley, RB

There will probably be a lean for some to go with RG Tyler Steen in this category because the battle to replace Mekhi Becton will be highly scrutinized and very significant, but I'm more fascinated with how the Eagles plan to replace the small, but vital, role formerly occupied by Kenneth Gainwell and also with the team's discussion this spring about opening the offense. That's why second-year RB Will Shipley piques my interest. Shipley, from Clemson, showed some juice and explosion last year in his very limited role as a ball carrier, which would be an upgrade from the steady, consistent Gainwell, who lacked for explosion but was very efficient as a short-yardage ball carrier and caught the ball decently enough. In OTAs, Shipley also showed his good hands and ability to churn out more yards after the catch, but that's just OTAs. Can he add that dimension when the pads come out in training camp? Gainwell was also the team's best option in pass protection and blitz pickup, making his role even more important in certain two- and four-minute drill situations and on those third downs when Barkley would come out. Shipley needed to use this offseason to get a little bigger and stronger and to hone his pass pro and blitz pickup, which involves hitting the weight room but also watching tape. If Shipley can show growth in those areas, he could undertake Gainwell's role and give the offense even more optionality. If not, the Eagles might have to go back to the drawing boards in certain situations because their free-agent signing, A.J. Dillon, isn't really a third-down back in the mold of Gainwell. Dillon, who missed all last season because of nerve issues in his neck, isn't even a sure-shot to make the 53. EVAN MACY: Saquon Barkley, RB

I think Geoff is right, for the most part, but after having basically the best season any running back has ever had, I'll be really interested in basically everything the Eagles decide to do with Barkley.

In the regular season alone, Barkley touched the football 278 times, most in the NFL last season. He then added 104 more in the postseason. He looked spry and healthy all throughout. There is no way he can be spry and healthy again this season, right?

Whether it's due to an injury, due to the emergence of the aforementioned Shipley as a trustworthy No. 2 who takes some of the workload, or whether it's due to the Eagles trying to lessen the burden of the run game by throwing the ball more, it will be really interesting to see how the offense looks different in 2025, if it does at all.

Opposing defenses will have had an entire offseason to study and gameplan how to stop Barkley, and his body isn't getting any younger. Will Barkley have another MVP-like season? Will the offensive line remain as healthy as it did last season as well, allowing the dominance on the ground to be consistent over 17 games and four playoff contests?

My microscope will be on the reigning offensive player of the year and first overall fantasy football pick.



