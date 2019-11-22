More Sports:

November 22, 2019

Eagles-Seahawks final injury report, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
The Philadelphia Eagles, as always, have quite a few concerning injuries on their hands heading into yet another important game, this time against Seattle. The Seahawks have a lengthy list of injuries, but it is expected that their most important players will be a go.

Here's the final Friday injury report:

Out

RT Lane Johnson: Johnson, one of the Eagles best and most important players, is still in the concussion protocol. Andre Dillard will fill in at RT.

• S Rudy Ford: I think the Eagles can withstand the loss of a guy with 4 special teams penalties so far this year.

Questionable

 WR Alshon Jeffery: During his Friday press conference, Doug Pederson all but publicly begged for Alshon to play through his ankle injury this Sunday.

• RB Jordan Howard: Howard could miss a second straight game (after a bye week) with what the Eagles are calling a stinger. He has not yet been cleared for contact. (Eyebrow raised.)

WR Nelson Agholor: Honestly, the Eagles are better off not wasting downs by targeting the extremely ineffective Agholor. Give his snaps to J.J, Arcega-Whiteside.

Returning from injury

LB Nigel Bradham: The Eagles have actually gotten decent linebacker play of late from Nate Gerry and Kamu Grugier-Hill. Bradham's return will help, but maybe only marginally?

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• DT Malik Jackson (IR): Originally, the loss of Jackson hurt most when the Eagles forced obvious passing downs, as the Eagles didn't have a clear replacement for him in those second-and third-and-long situations. They have since moved Brandon Graham inside on those downs, with Josh Sweat and Genard Avery coming in at LDE.

• DT Hassan Ridgeway (IR): Ridgeway was a decent rotational DT who could eat up snaps before he went on IR.

• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles is done for the season with a hip flexor injury. There was really no reason that all of his snaps shouldn't have been going to Miles Sanders in the first place, however, watching Boston Scott field punts in Sproles' absence has been an adventure.

• RB Corey Clement (IR): Clement worked his way back from a knee injury only to suffer a shoulder injury Week 2 against the Falcons. His shoulder wasn't getting better, so the Eagles shut him down for the season.

 CB Cre'Von LeBlanc (IR): LeBlanc is out with a Lisfranc injury. He is eligible to return to the active roster at any time, but is not yet ready.

• OT Jordan Mailata (IR): Mailata has a back injury, but he's mainly on IR because the Eagles needed the roster spot.

• DE Joe Ostman (IR): Ostman was having a great camp, before he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

We'll add the Seahawks' injury report when it is made available. West coast teams typically release theirs later in the evening.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

C Justin Britt: Filling in for Britt will be C Joey Hunt, who as we noted in our five matchups to watch, is thought of as a good technician, but at 6'2, 300, with extremely short 30¼” T-Rex arms, he is player that a healthy Fletcher Cox should be able to feast on if he get the opportunity to do so.

• TE Will Dissly: Highly productive 23 catches for 262 yards and 4 TDs in 6 games before he went on IR with an Achilles injury.

S Tedric Thompson: Starting safety. Had 19 tackles and 2 INT before going on IR with a shoulder injury. The Seahawks traded for Quandre Diggs at the deadline to replace Thompson.

OL Ethan Pocic: Versatile backup offensive lineman who started Week 1, and appeared in two games before being lost for the season with a back injury.

