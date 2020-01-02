More News:

January 02, 2020

SEPTA offering free subway rides home from Eagles-Seahawks playoff game

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles fans will get free rides on SEPTA's Broad Street Line after Sunday's Wildcard playoff game between the Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon for an intriguing Wildcard rematch at Lincoln Financial Field.

Fans who attend the game will be able to take SEPTA's Broad Street Line subway for free after the game thanks to a partnership with Independence Blue Cross.

Free rides from NRG Station will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. SEPTA also will add Express Train service before the game from 1:35 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The Eagles, who rode to the playoffs on a four-game winning streak, head into Sunday's game as 1.5-point underdogs to the Seahawks. When the two teams met during the regular season, the Seahawks won 17-9. In the playoffs, the Eagles are 4-1 under Doug Pederson when entering a game as an underdog.

Kickoff is at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

