15 potential Eagles prospects we'll be watching at Senior Bowl practices: Offense edition

Senior Bowl practices will begin on Tuesday, and since the Philadelphia Eagles currently hold 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, this is an event that should be of high interest to their front office.

Here are 15 players we'll be watching on offense. You can find our 15 defensive prospects to watch here.

• Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh: Pickett is perhaps the most skilled quarterback in this year's draft, with good pocket presence, mechanics, competitiveness, toughness, and some mobility. His official hand measurement will be of heavy interest when it is made available.

Update: It won't be made available, for now:

• Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: Willis reminds me a little of Jalen Hurts as a runner, but has more arm talent. The Senior Bowl will be of huge importance to Willis after a somewhat disappointing season.

• Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina: Some had Howell as the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft before the start of the 2021 college season, but his passing production dropped off after the Tar Heels lost four skill players to the NFL. Without his 2020 weapons around him, Howell became more of a runner in 2021, rushing 170 times for 825 yards and 11 TDs, when he only had 181 rushing yards in his previous two seasons combined.

• Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama: Big (6'1, 225), physical back, and competent as a pass catcher. Possible younger replacement for Jordan Howard.

• Abram Smith, RB, Baylor: Former linebacker, solidly built at 5'11, 221, who rushed for over 1600 yards in 2021.

• Jeremiah Hall, FB, Oklahoma: The Eagles don't currently carry a fullback on their roster, nor have they in some time, but if they commit to a run-heavy offense in 2022 and beyond, a fullback who can double as a tight end would make some sense. In 2021, Hall had 30 receptions for 320 yards and 4 TDs. He has a career yards per catch average of 11.3 and 12 career receiving TDs.

• Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State: The Eagles could use a receiver with some size, and Dotson doesn't fit the bill at 5'11, 184, but he has speed, he runs good routes, and he has outstanding hands.

• Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama: Tolbert has decent size and a career 17.6 yards per catch average. Over the last two seasons (23 games), he has 146 catches for 2559 yards and 16 touchdowns. That would be 111 yards per game during that span. He'll have something of a home field advantage at the Senior Bowl, which is now played at South Alabama.

• Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati: 6'3, 213, and a career 17.5 yards per catch. He makes contested catches, and could be a guy whose stock soars if he tests well at the NFL Combine.

• Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina: Likely had a pair of very productive seasons to close his college career, and some ridiculous yards per catch averages (20.0 YPC in 2020, 15.5 YPC in 2021) from a tight end. Likely finished second in the nation among tight ends in 2021 in receiving yards (912), and touchdowns (12).

• Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State: Kolar reminds me a little bit of a poor man's Zach Ertz in that he has great hands, he wins on contested catches against smaller safeties, he uses his body well to shield defenders from the football against man coverage, and he is savvy in finding holes in the defense against zone coverage. Also like Ertz, he's not going to wow anyone with his athleticism, and he's not exactly a scary runner after the catch.

• Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota: If his listed measurements of 6'9, 380 pounds are accurate, Faalele will become the biggest human in the NFL when he is drafted. Oh and HEY, he's a former rugby player from Australia who doesn't have much American football experience! Remind you of anyone?

• Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan: Raimann was a foreign exchange student from Austria who played wide receiver in high school, and enrolled at Central Michigan as a tight end. He has a fun backstory, as chronicled by Dane Brugler of The Athletic. In his first two collegiate seasons, he had 20 catches for 164 yards. Prior to his junior season, he moved to left tackle, basically because Central Michigan didn't have one. He has since flourished in that role, and could be a first-round pick.

• Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah: Jones has ideal length for an NFL offensive tackle at 6'7, reportedly with 35" arms. He's an easy mover with good feet and agility who is willing to finish blocks. The Eagles' line could use a developmental guy who can be a swing tackle off the bench in the short-term, and a potential starter down the line. Jones is a guy who brings out of the box physical skills that Jeff Stoutland can mold over time.

• Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia: The Eagles love versatile offensive linemen like Salyer, who has played all five OL spots over the course of his career at Georgia. In the NFL, he'll very likely be a guard, but has the ability to play elsewhere in a pinch.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader