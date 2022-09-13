Eagles sign Vikings DE Janarius Robinson

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have signed DE Janarius Robinson from the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad. Robinson will take the roster spot vacated by Derek Barnett, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

Robinson was a 2021 fourth-round pick out of Florida State. He has not yet appeared in an NFL regular season game, as he spent the entirety of his rookie season on injured reserve. In college, Robinson had 104 tackles and 8 sacks over a four-year career in which he played in 34 games. A scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Traits-based edge defender with the potential to play standing or as an even-front end. Studying tape can be a frustrating exercise, as the same player doesn't always show up from game to game. He's an agile athlete with rare length and has the traits necessary to make plays on the next level, but his wingspan often goes to waste due to a lack of skilled hand usage, and he seems content to put it in cruise control in certain situations. He has the physical tools and athletic ability necessary to play in the league, but his ceiling and floor could be defined by his motor and willingness to put the work in that is necessary for improvement.

Robinson does indeed have an intriguing blend of size and athleticism:

To be determined if the Eagles can coax better results out of him than the Vikings did.

The timing of this signing is also interesting, seeing as the Eagles will be facing the Vikings this week on Monday Night Football.

