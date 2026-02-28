Eagles stay or go: Cornerback

Over the last few weeks, we've been taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2026, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll continue on with the cornerbacks.

Regarding the polls below, they are your votes on what you think the Eagles should do, not necessarily what you think they will do.



Quinyon Mitchell

Mitchell became a legitimate star player in 2025. He had no regular season INTs, but per PFF, he allowed just 36 completions on 82 targets for 389 yards, and 0 TDs allowed (58.4 passer rating), with 17 pass breakups while often following the opposing team's best receiver. Despite recording no regular season INTs, Mitchell was (rightfully) named First-Team All-Pro.

He did finally give up a TD in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, but he also had 2 INTs and a forced fumble that prevented points in that game.

Mitchell will be a core player on the Eagles' defense for the foreseeable future. Stay .

Cooper DeJean

Like Mitchell, DeJean has also cemented himself as a star player. On the season DeJean had 93 tackles, 16 pass breakups. 2 INTs, and a forced fumble. He is one of the best tackling cornerbacks in the NFL, and a versatile defender who can reasonably play outside corner, slot corner, safety, and even linebacker-like roles. He too will be a player for the Eagles to build around. Stay .

Adoree' Jackson

The Eagles signed Jackson early in free agency last offseason to serve in something of a "break glass in case of emergency" capacity in case projected starter Kelee Ringo underperformed in training camp.

Jackson didn't have a very good camp or preseason, but he was better than the rest of his competition and won a quasi-starting job as the Eagles' third cornerback. Entering the 2025 regular season, Jackson was widely viewed as the Eagles' biggest concern, and he had a bad Week 1 debut against the Cowboys, only heightening those concerns. But by the time the season was over, Jackson had become an acceptable starter, and he was pretty far down on the list of reasons why the Eagles' season went sideways.

It would be a stretch to say that Jackson was "good," but after watching the rest of the Eagles' backup corners get lit up Week 18 by 70-year-old Josh Johnson, Jackson looked like Deion Sanders by comparison. Though flawed, Jackson was at least a legitimate NFL player.

It wouldn't be shocking if the Eagles brought Jackson back on another cheap one-year deal, but it's more likely they won't, since their plan for the third cornerback spot will look different heading into 2026. Go .

Kelee Ringo

The Eagles made a reasonable enough bet on Ringo early on Day 3 in the 2023 draft, betting on his size (6'2) and speed (4.36 40), and then allowing him to develop behind the scenes for a couple years. But it 2025 it was time for Ringo to show that he was ready to become a starter alongside Mitchell and DeJean, and he was given every opportunity to do so... but it just didn't happen.

He had an underwhelming training camp, and he was roasted in the preseason games, opening the door for Jackson to beat him out for the starting job.

Ringo appeared in 17 games, and actually started three of them, playing 311 snaps. He was entirely too grabby in coverage, committing five pass interference penalties, one illegal contact penalty, and one defensive holding penalty.

Ringo does bring special teams value as a gunner. Because of his size and strength he is difficult to jam, and he can typically outrun jammers down the field.

There have been instances in the past of Eagles cornerbacks struggling early in their careers and then becoming viable starters elsewhere. Recent examples include Rasul Douglas and Josh Jobe.

Some Eagles fans are probably just done with Ringo, which is understandable. However, he is still only 23 years old, younger than some guys that will get drafted in a couple months. The Eagles can keep him around for another year as a special teamer, and see if the light will come on for him. Some kind of major leap in play is perhaps unlikely, but it costs the Eagles very little to give him one more year to find out. Stay .

Jakorian Bennett

The Eagles traded for Bennett in early August at a time when Jackson and Ringo were struggling during training camp. They had to give up a decent rotational defensive lineman in Thomas Booker to get him. As noted above, Jackson ultimately won the job out of training camp, but over the first three weeks of the season Bennett – not Ringo – filled in for Jackson when Jackson was sidelined with injures during games.

Bennett suffered a pectoral injury Week 3, landed on injured reserve, and missed six games. Thereafter, he played a handful of snaps in blowout wins over the Raiders and Commanders, and he started in the "resting starters" game against the Commanders Week 18. In that game, he was flagged for two pass interference penalties and one defensive holding call.

Bennett is scheduled to make a little over $1 million in 2026, so he'll get a another look, but the trade for him presently looks like a bust. Back in camp .

Michael Carter

At the trade deadline, the Eagles traded John Metchie and a 2027 sixth-round pick for Carter and a 2027 seventh-round pick. In the Eagles' Week 12 loss in Dallas, Jackson got hurt, and Carter filled in as the third corner. He played in the slot, and DeJean played outside. Interestingly, instead of attacking Carter, the Cowboys went after DeJean quite a bit with deep throws down the field to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and were successful.

In the Week 18 "resting starters" game, Carter started in the slot, but moved to safety after Brandon Johnson got hurt, showcasing his versatility.

Carter is scheduled to count for $10,250,000 on the cap in 2026. There isn't a snowball's chance in hell he'll be retained at that number. It's just a matter of whether or not the Eagles can get him to cut his salary by like 70-80 percent. If not, Carter will be released.

I do think that Vic Fangio and the Eagles like Carter, and what he can do as a backup at multiple positions, and they will try to bring him back, either via pay cut or if they sign him after they release him. But ultimately, Carter isn't likely to want to stay on a team that employs the best slot corner in the NFL, so he'll probably test the free agent market after his eventual release. Go .



Mac McWilliams

With none of the above corners competing for the third cornerback spot definitively winning that camp battle, there was some opportunity for a rookie like McWilliams to steal it. But, that didn't happen. McWilliams made the team, but he was only active for five games, and he played a total of 49 snaps (28 on defense, 21 on special teams). And actually, 21 of those defensive snaps came in the Week 18 "resting starters" game that he only got to play in because an undrafted rookie got hurt.

McWilliams has to earn a roster spot in 2026, but he'll be back in camp .

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Blue = Will be back in camp in 2025, but a 53-man roster spot is not a given.

Position 1 2 3 4 QB Jalen Hurts

(stay) Tanner McKee

(stay) Sam Howell

(go) RB Saquon Barkley

(stay) Tank Bigsby

(stay) Will Shipley

(stay) A.J. Dillon

(go) WR A.J. Brown

(go) DeVonta Smith

(stay) Jahan Dotson

(go) Darius Cooper

(back in camp) WR (cont.) Britain Covey

(back in camp) Johnny Wilson

(back in camp) TE/FB Dallas Goedert

(go) Grant Calcaterra

(go) Kylen Granson

(go) Cameron Latu

(back in camp) TE/FB (cont.) Ben VanSumeren

(back in camp) OT Lane Johnson

(stay) Jordan Mailata

(stay) Fred Johnson

(go) Cameron Williams

(back in camp) OT (cont.) Myles Hinton

(back in camp) OG Landon Dickerson

(stay) Tyler Steen

(stay) Matt Pryor

(go) C Cam Jurgens

(stay) Brett Toth

(back in camp) Drew Kendall

(stay) Willie Lampkin

(back in camp) ED Jaelan Phillips

(stay) Nolan Smith

(stay) Jalyx Hunt

(stay) Brandon Graham

(stay) ED (cont.) Josh Uche

(go) Azeez Ojulari

(go) Ogbo Okoronkwo

(go) iDL Jalen Carter

(stay) Jordan Davis

(stay) Moro Ojomo

(stay) Byron Young

(stay) iDL (cont.) Ty Robinson

(stay) OBLB Zack Baun

(stay) Nakobe Dean

(go) Jihaad Campbell

(stay) Jeremiah Trotter

(stay) OBLB (cont.) Smael Mondon

(stay) CB Quinyon Mitchell

(stay) Cooper DeJean

(stay) Adoree' Jackson

(go) Kelee Ringo

(stay) CB (cont.) Jakorian Bennett

(back in camp) Michael Carter

(go) Mac McWilliams

(back in camp) S K/P/LS

