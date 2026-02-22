Eagles stay or go: Interior defensive line

Over the last few weeks, we've be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2026, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll continue on with the interior defensive linemen.

Regarding the polls below, they are your votes on what you think the Eagles should do, not necessarily what you think they will do. Please think of them more as approval polls for each player.



Previous "stay or go" polls

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Offensive tackle | Guard | Center

Edge

Jalen Carter

After an All-Pro season in 2024, Carter's 2025 season got off to a weird, bad start, when he was ejected Week 1 against the Cowboys before either team ran an offensive play after he spit on Dak Prescott. He then proceeded to have a disappointing season, collecting 33 tackles, three sacks, and seven batted passes in 11 games. However, he did block kicks in games against the Rams and Bills that the Eagles might have otherwise lost.

Carter had shoulder issues throughout the 2025 season. He missed most of training camp with a shoulder injury, and then had a procedure on both shoulders following a bad performance against the Chicago Bears Week 13. It's probably worth noting here that Carter led all NFL interior defensive linemen with 1,068 snaps played the prior season in 2024. Much like a heavy workload probably caught up to Saquon Barkley on the offensive side of the ball in 2025, the same thing may have happened to Carter on defense.

Still, even in a down year, Carter is arguably the Eagles' most talented player. Opposing offenses must game plan for him first and foremost when facing the Eagles' defense. He is a candidate to get a massive contract extension this offseason, and if that doesn't materialize it is a lock that the Eagles will exercise his fifth-year option for 2027. Stay .

Stay or go: Jalen Carter

Jordan Davis

Davis had a disappointing first three seasons with the Eagles after he was the 13th overall pick in the 2022 draft. In 2024, for example, Davis played just 445 snaps, or 21.2 per game. That was the fourth-most snaps among the Eagles' interior defensive linemen:

Eagles iDL Snaps Jalen Carter 1068 Milton Williams 654 Moro Ojomo 490 Jordan Davis 445 Thomas Booker 177



During the 2024 regular season, Davis was a good against the run, but he only had 27 tackles, one sack, and two batted passes. One of the main reasons for his unimpressive production was a lack of conditioning.

However, after a productive playoffs (six tackles, two sacks) the Eagles bet on Davis last offseason, when they exercised his fifth-year option, a wise move in hindsight, as Davis showed up in 2025 in shape and ready to begin live up to his potential. He finished the regular season with 72 tackles (nine for loss), 4.5 sacks, six batted passes, and the biggest play of the Eagles' season, a blocked kick against the Rams that he also scooped and scored for a TD. His 72 tackles were good for third in the NFL among interior defensive linemen:

• Cameron Heyward, Steelers: 78

• Derrick Brown, Panthers: 73

• Jordan Davis, Eagles: 72

• Jonathan Allen, Vikings: 68

• Jeffery Simmons, Titans: 67

That's pretty good company.

Davis is scheduled to play on his fifth-year option in 2026, at $12,938,000. The Eagles can actually lower that cap number in 2026 should they get a long-term deal done with Davis, as I suspect they will. Stay .

Stay or go: Jordan Davis

Moro Ojomo

During training camp, Ojomo was by far the top "stock up" vote getter in our annual "stock up / stock down" training camp media poll. Side note: The media nailed the stock down guys in that poll, lol.

And sure enough, Ojomo had a breakout season, collecting 38 tackles, six sacks, and 12 QB hits while playing 66 percent of the team's defensive snaps. The Eagles were hopeful that he could capably fill in for Milton Williams, who had departed in free agency last offseason, and Ojomo delivered.

Ojomo is entering into his final season with the team in 2026, and he is eligible for a contract extension. I'm sure the Eagles would like to get something done with him, but the smart play from Ojomo's camp is probably to wait until free agency next offseason, and cash in, like Williams did. Ojomo will be back in 2026, but I will caution that this could be his last season with the Eagles, because they may not be able to afford him in addition to all the other star players on defense that they're going to have to pay over the next few years. Stay .

Stay or go: Moro Ojomo

Byron Young

Young played in every Eagles game in 2025, logging 338 snaps during the regular season and 12 in the playoffs. He had previously played just 99 snaps in his first two seasons after the Raiders selected him in the third round of the 2023 draft.

Young finished the season with 37 tackles and 2.5 sacks, and he has one inexpensive season left on his contract. He's an acceptable rotational interior defensive linemen who Fangio seems to like, and he still has a chance to improve. He feels like a decent bet to be back on the 2026 roster. Stay .

Stay or go: Byron Young

Ty Robinson

Robinson was selected by the Eagles early in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, and although interior defensive linemen typically take some time to get their NFL sea legs, I thought Robinson had a chance to contribute early in his career because he was an older prospect. (He'll turn 25 in May, and is actually a few months older than Ojomo.)

However, that didn't happen. Robinson only played 104 snaps on the season, 51 of which came in the "resting starters" game Week 18 against the Commanders. He had five tackles, a batted pass, and a QB hit. Ojomo only played 68 snaps his rookie season, and he eventually developed into a starter. So, we'll see if Robinson can have a breakout camp in 2026, but I imagine the team will give him a bit of a runway to get going before they'd let him go. Stay .

Stay or go: Ty Robinson

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Blue = Will be back in camp in 2025, but a 53-man roster spot is not a given.

Position 1 2 3 4 QB Jalen Hurts

(stay) Tanner McKee

(stay) Sam Howell

(go) RB Saquon Barkley

(stay) Tank Bigsby

(stay) Will Shipley

(stay) A.J. Dillon

(go) WR A.J. Brown

(go) DeVonta Smith

(stay) Jahan Dotson

(go) Darius Cooper

(back in camp) WR (cont.) Britain Covey

(back in camp) Johnny Wilson

(back in camp) TE/FB Dallas Goedert

(go) Grant Calcaterra

(go) Kylen Granson

(go) Cameron Latu

(back in camp) TE/FB (cont.) Ben VanSumeren

(back in camp) OT Lane Johnson

(stay) Jordan Mailata

(stay) Fred Johnson

(go) Cameron Williams

(back in camp) OT (cont.) Myles Hinton

(back in camp) OG Landon Dickerson

(stay) Tyler Steen

(stay) Matt Pryor

(go) C Cam Jurgens

(stay) Brett Toth

(back in camp) Drew Kendall

(stay) Willie Lampkin

(back in camp) ED Jaelan Phillips

(stay) Nolan Smith

(stay) Jalyx Hunt

(stay) Brandon Graham

(stay) ED (cont.) Josh Uche

(go) Azeez Ojulari

(go) Ogbo Okoronkwo

(go) iDL Jalen Carter

(stay) Jordan Davis

(stay) Moro Ojomo

(stay) Byron Young

(stay) iDL (cont.) Ty Robinson

(stay) OBLB CB S K/P/LS

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader