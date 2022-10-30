Eagles-Steelers Week 8 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of their bye, and are healthy and rested. Their Week 8 opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, have their share of noteworthy injuries, including to one of the best players in the NFL.

Here are the Eagles' and Steelers' inactives, with analysis.

• QB Ian Book: No. 3 quarterback.



• RB Trey Sermon: No. 4 running back.



• OL Josh Sills: No. 10 offensive lineman.



• CB Josh Jobe: The primary backup outside corner is Zech McPhearson. The backup slot is Josiah Scott.



• S Reed Blankenship: K'Von Wallace remains the No. 3 safety.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022.





We'll update with the Steelers' inactives when they are made available, but we already know that the following four players are out:

• DT Larry Ogunjobi: Ogunjobi is a starting defensive tackle who had 7 sacks for the Bengals in 2021. He signed with the Steelers in free agency this past offseason. In 7 games, he has 19 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 7 QB hits.



• CB Levi Wallace: Wallace is a fifth-year corner who has played in six games for the Steelers this season, starting three. He has 16 tackles, 1 INT, and 4 PBUs.



• CB Josh Jackson: Jackson is also a second-year corner, and a former second-round pick of the Packers. He has played in four games this season, starting one. He has 6 tackles and 1 fumble recovery.

• K Chris Boswell: To replace Boswell, the Steelers signed Nick Sciba, a rookie kicker who made 23 of 25 field goals and all 65 of his PATs for Wake Forest in 2021.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• OLB T.J. Watt: Watt was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, and he earned three straight first-team All-Pro nods in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He had 22.5 sacks in 2021, 15.0 in 2020, 14.5 in 2019, and 13.0 in 2018. From 2018 to 2021, Watt led the NFL with 65 sacks. A list of the NFL's sack leaders during that span:

Player Sacks T.J. Watt 65.0 Aaron Donald 59.0 Myles Garrett 51.5 Cameron Jordan 47.5 Chandler Jones 43.5 Chris Jones 41.0 Shaquil Barrett 40.5 Robert Quinn 38.5 DeForest Buckner 36.0 Khalil Mack 36.0



In summary, he's pretty good. #Analysis.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, Watt went on IR Week 2 with a pectoral injury. It was looking like a possibility that he would return in time for this matchup against the Eagles, but he had a scope to clean out his knee a couple weeks ago, delaying his return. The Steelers have their bye Week 9, so Watt's more realistic timeframe for return is probably Week 10.

• DT DeMarvin Leal: Leal was the Steelers' third-round pick in 2022. He has 9 tackles and 3 batted passes in 5 games.



