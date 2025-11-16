Eagles stock watch: Philly's defense continues to flex, overcomes anemic offense

For Eagles fans still sitting and waiting for the team to look like a no-brainer Super Bowl contender, they might have a stressful winter.

The 8-2 Eagles rarely look as good as their record suggests, but they continue to find uncomfortable ways to win against the best teams in the NFL. Their 16-9 win over Detroit at blustery Lincoln Financial Field in Week 11 highlighted solid special teams and a healthy defense that answered the call against a high-powered Lions offense. It was both underwhelming and impressive at the same time.

But as Eagles fans love to say (actually, they probably hate it at this point) "a win is a win," and no one in the NFC has more of those right now.

The offense got A.J. Brown involved — but it didn't look any better — Saquon Barkley continues to lag well behind his historic 2024 numbers and the penalties come at the worst times, and in droves.

But we're going to focus on the defensive side of the ball for today's stock watch. Let's dive in:

Stock up: Philly's situational defense 📈

There's not much to say about the Eagles when they have the football. Somehow, they continue to win games despite regularly being out-gained on offense.

The "somehow" on Sunday night was a defense that comes to play when it matters the most.

Ignoring the fact that Dan Campbell and the Lions continued to aggressively go for it on fourth down, despite the fact that the Eagles could barely move the football, the Eagles said "no" all five times Detroit went for it on fourth down, including three drives in a row in the middle of the game

They were able to achieve that because they were a steady 3-13 defensively on third down. Interestingly, Philly ranked 26th in third-down defense (42.2%) entering the week.

A combination of a solid four-man rush, headlined by new Eagle Jaelan Phillips who had a sack Sunday, linebackers and safeties who don't often miss tackles, and an island at outside corner in Quinyon Mitchell, the defense is keeping the Eagles in pole position for a No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The run defense also deserves a shoutout in this one. Having allowed over 118 yards per game, 19th in the league, they held Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to just 66 combined yards on the ground. Ten tipped passes — and five for Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis at the line of scrimmage — kept Detroit on long downs and distances all night. It also kept Jared Goff to an ugly 14-for-37 on the night.

They allowed nine points to the second-best scoring offense in the NFL — the Lions averaged 31.4 points per game prior to Sunday.

Stock down: The Eagles' CB2 📉

The Eagles made a few self-aware moves at the trade deadline, bringing in two depth cornerbacks as insurance to help provide a little support to their studs, Cooper DeJean at nickel and Mitchell on the outside.

Thus far, their acquisition from the Jets, Michael Carter, hasn't seen the field much in the regular offense, and Jaire Alexander — a two time All-Pro — retired before he took a snap after being acquired from the Ravens.

Because of all of this, there is more pressure on Adoree' Jackson on the outside, and he didn't play nearly consistently enough against the Lions. At least three times the veteran corner allowed a key reception to the speedy Detroit offense in man coverage, which definitely kept track of where he was on the field. His worst mistake was simply getting burnt in the second quarter as Jameson Williams sprinted 40 yards for a touchdown to get the Lions on the board.

He did make a very impressive third-down pass break up against Amon Ra St. Brown, thanks to a really good pass rush early in the fourth quarter.

Philly's defense is an area of strength for sure, particularly in the face of a really sluggish and inconsistent offense. It's hard to expect all 11 positions to be elite at all times. But with their entire defense healthy for this one, there was a clear weakness and the Eagles will need to find a way to help or hide it. Should they consider shaking things up, and moving DeJean to the outside on nickel looks?

Philly will have its hands full in Week 12 in Dallas against CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. It could be a big day for one of them if the cornerback situation doesn't improve fast.

