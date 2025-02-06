A Super Bowl win would mean extra to these Eagles

There are exactly four Eagles who will be playing in Super Bowl LIX who also won a title in Philly seven years ago — Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham (assuming he suits up), Jake Elliott and Rick Lovato.

A handful more lost the big game in 2023, like Jalen Hurts, Jordan Mailata and others, while a few were also on the losing side with other teams, like Oren Burks with the Niners last year.

Super Bowls are hard to win, especially with the recent dominance of the Chiefs. Winning on Sunday would mean the world to the entire coaching staff, and to all the players on the roster up and down. But there are a few for which a Super Bowl win would be just a little extra sweet or validating.

Here's a look at eight players (and coaches) for whom a victory in New Orleans would be the most meaningful:

Saquon Barkley

The narratives over the last 11 months for Barkley are just remarkable to look back at. He was neglected by the Giants (the team that drafted him second overall) and signed to a rich (for running backs at least) deal by the Eagles. Over 16 games played, he became the 8th running back to ever run for 2,000 yards and then was even better in the Birds' three playoff wins.

The Eagles' brass controversially denied Barkley an opportunity to try and break Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record — leaning on the fact that the team wanted to preserve him for a run to the Super Bowl. Well, winning the whole damn thing is certainly a good way to make good on that decision. It's also the best possible conclusion to his arc as a former Giant. He had the best season in the history of Eagles' skill players, and winning the Super Bowl in the same season would endear him as a franchise immortal forever.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts is a complicated figure in Philadelphia. He is often criticized, and inconsistent. But no one would argue he is anything less than the most talented quarterback in the city since probably Randall Cunningham. He took the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, played his ass off in a loss that can be partially blamed on him fumbling on a crucial play, and proceeded to bounce back and lead them to a Super Bowl two seasons later.

There is drama in the locker room. Does he get along with his head coach? Did he have locker room issues with top receiver AJ Brown? Is he just a game manager? Will he ever throw for 250 yards a game?

None of it matters. He is a winning player, and if he hoists the Lombardi Trophy this weekend it will end all debate, he'll be the best Eagles QB ever.

Nick Sirianni

Sirianni also has a chance to silence the critics. He isn't a genius with X's and O's, and he might not be the slickest with the media, but like Hurts, Sirianni just wins.

In four seasons, Sirianni is 48-20 in the regular season and boasts one of the highest win percentages in NFL history. He's also never missed the playoffs and is about to coach his second Super Bowl. Less than a year ago, Eagles fans and football pundits were calling for his head following one of the worst collapses in sports history. If he wins on Sunday, he might punch his ticket as the best coach in franchise history.

Things happen quickly.

Zack Baun, Mekhi Becton

The Eagles made these two pretty low stakes free agent signings this offseason, moving Baun from linebacker to edge, and Becton from tackle to guard. Both had enormous impacts this season, and in a copycat league, a Super Bowl win with giant contributions from these players — each likely to cash in when they become free agents in a month — could inspire other franchises to revitalize talented players by re-categorizing them.

Darius Slay

Slay is playing in his 12th NFL season and after showing signs of slowing down last year, he's been a really valuable starting cornerback opposite rookie Quinyon Mitchell this season. Playing in the NFL for over a decade without a championship, that's a tough career. He has a chance to add a ring to his fringe Hall of Fame case.

Vic Fangio

If 12 years is a long time to play in the NFL without a title, Fangio — the Eagles revitalizing defensive coordinator — has been coaching for epochs. A look at his coaching career, spanning nearly 40 seasons in the NFL:

Years Team Position 9 Saints LB coach 4 Panthers DC 3 Colts DC 4 Texans DC 4 Ravens LB coach 4 49ers DC 4 Bears DC 3 Broncos Head coach 1 Dolphins DC 1 Eagles DC



That's 37 seasons and no Super Bowls. This is the best chance the 66-year-old will ever have.

Brandon Graham

Before the season, Graham announced that 2024 would be his last year in the NFL. He tore his tricep midway through the season and many expected his career was over, or that he might try and give it a go in 2025.

But with the Super Bowl days away, the Eagles activated Graham off the IR and he has a chance to go out a champion. Without a doubt, there is no better way to end a storied NFL career. If he suits up, he'll likely be a rotational pass rusher, and he'll be hampered by his injured arm. But he'll also be a huge emotional lift for a team that already has a ton to play for.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports