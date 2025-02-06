Mailbag: Who does the Superdome field surface benefit more, the Eagles or Chiefs?

Man, it's still only Thursday? Alright, let's do a mailbag while we wait for the Super Bowl to finally get here. This will be Part I of a two-part mailbag.

Worthy ran the fastest 40 ever at the Combine, so technically, no, they haven't played anyone as fast as him this season. And certainly Brown (4.27) can run, too.

But as we noted in our Eagles-Chiefs preview ( when the Chiefs have the ball ), they are a dink-and-dunk offense that simply did not hit on many big plays this season. The Eagles, meanwhile, gave up the fewest pass plays of 20+ yards this season. Could Andy Reid catch the Eagles napping and hit a big play or two? Sure. But unless the Chiefs completely change their offense, we're not likely to see them air it out down the field. It's just not their game.

Honestly, it's the Chiefs who have to worry about the Eagles' speed, in my opinion. If I were them, I'd be concerned about LT Joe Thuney (if he plays at LT) and RT Jawaan Taylor against the Eagles' fast edge rushers. I mean, look at these spider charts.

I think the Eagles' speed on the edge against the Chiefs' offensive tackles is one of the under-discussed aspects of this matchup.

And certainly, the Eagles have game breakers of their own on offense in Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith. Barkley ran fast in the Superdome Week 3:

Assuming the Sodfather or some other unexpected field quirk doesn't arise, I like this track for the Eagles.

Question from @mpfilly12: Would you move Jalen Carter away from Trey Smith with Joe Thuney sliding out to tackle, or leave him on his usual side of the DL opposite the RG?

OK, so, to begin, the Chiefs' offensive line looks like this:

LT LG C RG RT Joe Thuney Mike Caliendo Creed Humphrey Trey Smith Jawaan Taylor



LG Thuney recently moved to LT after a trio of Chiefs LTs stunk, and Caliendo filled in for Thuney at LG. It's certainly possible that Andy Reid could put one of his benched LTs back in to start and move Thuney back to LG. We'll see. For the purpose of this question we'll assume Thuney stays at LT.

The Chiefs have two very good linemen in Humphrey at C and Smith at RG. Thuney is a good LG, but out of position and shaky at LT. That gives the Chiefs three holes along their O-line, at LT, LG, and RT.

Carter usually lines up opposite the RG. I'd leave him there. Trey Smith is a good player, but if the Chiefs try to single block Carter with anybody he is going to wreck the game. And if they double Carter with Humphrey, then the Eagles will successfully be occupying the Chiefs' two best offensive linemen with one player, while the three concern spots at LT, LG, and RT will all have to block one-on-one.

Question from @theronlongley: Who will be the Eagle(s) nobody would have predicted to shine? (Think Corey Clement).

If the Eagles leave Carter at his typical spot opposite the RG, then whoever gets to rush against the tomato can at LG will have a really favorable matchup. Give me Moro Ojomo.

Offensively, does Dallas Goedert count? He's probably too good to be considered a player "nobody would have predicted to shine," I suppose. During the regular season, the Chiefs allowed the most yards in the NFL to opposing tight ends. Maybe Grant Calcaterra?

Question from @TheSmartyJones: Will the Eagles' defense intercept a pass in the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history?

Huh. Didn't realize that. I mean, it makes sense since three of their opponents were Tom Brady x2 and Patrick Mahomes.

If they get one, put me down for Reed Blankenship.

Question from @StokesTheWriter: Which Eagles players will be Hall of Fame locks or on a Hall of Fame trajectory with a Super Bowl win?

I think Lane Johnson is the best offensive lineman in the NFL and has been for some time, and in my mind should be a no-brainer Hall of Famer. However, he has also been the most criminally underrated player in the league for such a long time that he could very well be overlooked for Hall of Fame consideration when his time comes.

I think there's an argument that the Eagles had the best offensive line in 2017 when they won it all, and in my opinion they have the best offensive line in the league in 2024. Lane would be the only guy to play on both of those lines, and if the Eagles win this game, it'd be almost impossible to keep him out.

Howie Roseman can probably punch his ticket with a second Super Bowl win, too.

Question from @austinwullsch: How many Hall of Fame O-lineman will Jeff Stoutland have coached in Philly by the time he retires?

There's Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jason Peters, and I guess we'll see how the careers of Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and Cam Jurgens shake out down the road.

Question from @timwescott (via Bluesky): IMO, the Eagles have a "win with" QB and HC, whereas the Chiefs' counterparts are "win because of." Aside from 7 years ago, can you think of other examples where the "win with" team won? As a disclaimer, I am not necessarily endorsing the idea that Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni should both be labeled "win with" guys (maybe they are, maybe they aren't), but here are other times since the turn of the century that "with win" HC/QB duos won it all: • 2015 Broncos: Semi-washed version of Peyton Manning and Gary Kubiak

• 2007 and 2011 Giants: Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin

• 2005 Steelers: Second-year version of Ben Roethlisberger and Bill Cowher

• 2002 Buccaneers: Brad Johnson and Jon Gruden

• 2000 Ravens: Trent Dilfer and Brian Billick Question from @Jonzee72: Has there been a song as prevalent as Dreams and Nightmares in the locker room this year? Any hint as to what song the Eagles will take the field to? "Blow the Whistle" has been prevalent in the postgame locker room after playoff wins, but it's not really a pump-up song. DMX has been a staple, too. For what it's worth, they came out to "X Gon' Give It To Ya" at Media Night on Monday. My guess is DMX. Question from @yackowarner (via Bluesky): After spending time in New Orleans, do you have any restaurant suggestions? Before anyone even made the trip, practice squad RB Tyrion Davis-Price (from Baton Rouge) and WR coach Aaron Moorehead both recommended Drago's, which also just happens to be attached to the Eagles' team hotel. My girlfriend and I went there for lunch on Monday. Really, really good. On a side note, during our meal A.J. Brown and Sidney Brown strolled through the place, so there's an outside chance you can spot an Eagle there if you go (though my guess is that those guys won't see much light of day once the city is flooded with fans beginning on Thursday or Friday). Question from @idontknow84932: How do you fit a mailbag on top of everything else during Super Bowl week? Related: Are you insane? I do have to admit I'm very much looking forward to next Tuesday or Friday, depending on the outcome.

