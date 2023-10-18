Eagles' Terrell Edmunds predicted Kyle Schwarber homer from behind the plate

The Phillies now hold a 2-0 lead over the Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series as they inch closer to another World Series appearance. The team is cranking out home runs this postseason, dialing up the crowd volume and frenzy inside Citizens Bank Park.

Eagles safety Terrell Edmunds and running back D'Andre Swift were sitting behind home plate for Game 2. In the bottom of the third inning, with the Phils up 1-0 and Kyle Schwarber at the plate, Edmunds turned to Swift to comment on the playoff energy at the ballpark. A clip of their exchange was shared by SportsRadio 94WIP.

"He looks like he about to do damage, though," Edmunds said of Schwarber.

Right on cue, Schwarber swung hard at the next pitch, delivering a solo bomb that helped propel the Phillies to a 10-0 victory.

"I told you! I told you! I told you he was about to do that," Edmunds said.

When Schwarber homered again in the sixth inning, Edmunds stood up speechless and applauded.

It's been a who's who of Philly-area celebrities attending the NLCS, from the Kelce brothers on Monday night to the cast of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" for Game 2. Sixers stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid were at the closeout game against the Braves in the National League Division Series last Thursday.

The Phillies' last 13 home runs have all been solo shots, marking the longest streak of its kind in MLB playoff history. The team has hit 16 homers in its last five games. The Phillies are on an absolutely monstrous tear, and they hope to keep things rolling Thursday night when the series heads to Phoenix for Game 3 at Chase Field.