Eagles training camp bubble player power rankings

On Monday, we placed all of the players in Philadelphia Eagles training camp into four buckets: Locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and longshots. We determined that there were 43 locks or "not-quite-locks," 24 bubble players, and 23 longshots, thus leaving 10 or so open spots on the roster for the bubble players.

Let's power rank the bubble players:



1) EDGE Azeez Ojulari: We originally had Ojulari as a "near lock," but after a very quiet first couple weeks of camp we bumped him down into the bubble. Still, he's likely to make the team, (a) because he was the team's highest-paid outside acquisition, (b) the Eagles don't have ideal depth on the edge otherwise, and (c) he has begun to show a little life.

2) CB Adoree' Jackson: Jackson was signed to be a fallback option in case Kelee Ringo did not make it clear he should be the starting cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell this season. And, well, to date Ringo has not done that. That said, Jackson in on the bubble himself because he has not exactly had a tremendous camp either.

3) WR Ainias Smith: I'm not sure what kind of upside there truly is with Smith, but he is better than he was last summer, and the Eagles seem to want him to earn a role on the team as a slot receiver / gadget guy / returner.

4) RB A.J. Dillon: We've left Dillon off of each of our 53-man roster projections so far, and people complain every time lol. So, I'll attempt to explain myself again. Dillon is a vested veteran, which means that if the Eagles cut him, he will be "released," not "waived," and therefore other teams around the league wouldn't be able to claim him off of waivers against his will. As such, the Eagles would theoretically be able to work something out with Dillon in which they release him and bring him back to the practice squad, allowing them to keep an extra player at 53-man cutdowns. He would at some point early in the season be brought up to the 53-man roster once open roster spots become available (due to injury, or other). But I expect him to have some kind of role on the team.

(I'm not sure where to place him on this list, given the above explanation, so please don't question the logic of having him fourth, because I don't know.)

5) OL Darian Kinnard: Kinnard made the team last year, and he offers versatility at RG and RT. After Landon Dickerson got hurt, Jeff Stoutland started getting looks at Kinnard at LG, a good sign for his hopes of making the roster.

6) S Tristin McCollum: McCollum not only made the roster last season, but he was also the first guy in off the bench at safety ahead of Sydney Brown. This year he has more competition, but Vic Fangio seems to like him, as he always includes McCollum as part of the starting safety competition.

7) OT Kendall Lamm: Lamm is an experienced veteran who has consistently gotten second-team reps at LT all summer. I'd have him higher, but he has had some pretty bad reps, and in my opinion still has work to do.

8) WR Darius Cooper: Cooper is this season's camp darling. He is an undrafted rookie free agent who had a great preseason debut and who has consistently made plays in practice. That said, over the years I've seen my share of receivers have great starts to camp, and then fade. I like Cooper's chances of closing out camp without the fade, but he still has to stamp his ticket.

9) EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo: Okoronkwo has been more of a traditional 4-3 DE during his professional career, so he is still adjusting to being asked to drop into coverage and taking on more edge-setting responsibilities in the run game, but he has the most important skill, which is the ability to get to the quarterback, as he has shown some pass rush juice off the edge.

10) OL Brett Toth: Toth is a jack of all trades, master of none, who Jeff Stoutland trusts because he has been around forever and knows the expectations at each O-line spot.

11) iDL Byron Young: I don't know what to do with Young, who is currently injured and who in my opinion hasn't made many obvious standout plays, but who Fangio talks up every time the interior D-linemen are mentioned.

12) TE Kylen Granson: Granson has been the most productive of the tight ends after Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra, though he's far from a prototypical tight end at 6'2.

13) TE E.J. Jenkins: Jenkins probably offers the highest upside of the backup tight ends, as he has prototype size and appealing athleticism.

14) WR/RS Avery Williams: Williams has done nothing in camp so far, but he is the most experienced returner on the roster.

15) EDGE Patrick Johnson: Johnson kicks ass every year in the preseason, but the team left him off the initial 53 last year anyway, and he was claimed by the Giants. This year he is a vested vet, so, you know, see the explanation on Dillon above.

16) OG Trevor Keegan: Keegan is probably the most yelled-at player in camp, which is bad in the sense that he's screwing up a lot, but good in that at least Stoutland still cares enough to yell at him. Keegan has been trying to add center versatility to his game this offseason.

17) S Andre' Sam: This dude flashes, and always plays with great energy. But can they keep five safeties? Can he beat out McCollum?

18) OG Kenyon Green: Green has had an entirely disappointing camp. He has not played well, and is now "week-to-week" with a shoulder injury. His best hope is that the team burns an IR designation on him.

19) TE Harrison Bryant: Granson and Jenkins are better, but Bryant often gets reps with the twos ahead of them. Maybe there's something I'm not seeing.

20) QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson: DTR has outplayed Kyle McCord, but McCord isn't some Clayton Thorson- or Carson Strong-like immediate bust. McCord is very likely to make the team. Can the Eagles trade DTR for depth at another position, or a late round pick? Would they consider keeping four quarterbacks?

21) S Maxen Hook: Hook is a hard player to project because he's a big hitter who isn't allowed to jack people up in practice. The team can probably safely get him back on the practice squad.

22) CB Eli Ricks: Ricks is the player most hurt by the trade for Jakorian Bennett.

23) OT Cameron Williams: The perception of Williams coming into camp was that he had some appealing size and athletic traits, but his technique needed a lot of refinement. Well, I haven't seen the athleticism. His best chance of making the roster is his draft status.

24) WR Elijah Cooks: Cooks was an early camp darling, but Cooper has rocketed past him, and he's now on the shelf with a shoulder injury.