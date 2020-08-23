Eagles training camp live updates, Day 6

After an off day on Saturday, the Eagles will get back to work on Sunday as training camp continues from the NovaCare Complex in South Philly.

In case you missed it, the last time the team was out on the field, it wasn't exactly a banner day for the offensive line, as Carson Wentz and the rest of the Eagles quarterbacks were under constant fire due their first live scrimmage of the summer.

With unproven Andre Dillard now protecting Wentz' blindside, and without Brandon Brooks out — Jason Peters is changing positions to try to mitigate his absence — there will be a lot of eyeballs on the front five, which still has a pair of pro bowl caliber players in Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson to go along with a future Hall of Famer in Peters. In many ways, the outcome of their season could be dependent on the success of that offensive line — and their ability to keep Wentz upright and out of trouble.

According to TheLines.com's consensus odds, the Eagles (-181) currently have the eighth best odds in the NFL to make the playoffs, something they've done each of the last three seasons despite injuries decimating their roster. They also have the sixth best consensus odds to win the NFC (+1030) and get back to the Super Bowl after falling short the last two seasons.

Much of that will depend on whether or not this team, and specifically Wentz, can stay healthy.

Will their offensive line get its collective sh*t together before the start the of season? Or perhaps Friday's showing by what was once this team's biggest strength was simply an aberration, and there's no reason for concern. Or maybe we're just trying to be optimists.

We'll find out more when the team takes the field on Sunday, and you can follow all the action as it unfolds right here...

