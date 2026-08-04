Eagles DT Moro Ojomo is worried about being 'the best in the room' with next contract due up

Jalen Carter just got his contract extension at the start of training camp, after he showed to be a total game-wrecker in the trenches.

Jordan Davis signed his back in March, after he fully broke out into a dependable run stuffer who can get to the quarterback a bit more regularly now, too.

And now Moro Ojomo is here, knowing that he's next in line along the defensive line for a pay raise, but just not knowing for how long, how much, and ultimately, where it's going to come from.

He isn't beating around the bush about it either, or throwing up the cliché that he hasn't even thought about it.

The former seventh-round draft pick, who broke out into a career six-sack, 38-tackle season in 2025, knows he's entering the last year of his rookie contract with the Eagles.

And he knows that what lies beyond that is a mystery.

The about-to-be 25-year-old acknowledged it as an "elephant in the room."

Staying in Philly would be great, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who identifies the guys he likes pretty quickly, would certainly love to keep him around, too.

But Davis and Carter take up a good amount of money on the interior, edge rusher Jalyx Hunt will be due up the year after and looks on the verge of another leap so far in camp, and then the Eagles need to make sure they have the cash for their All-Pro safeties Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean at the end of it all, as well.

It's a lot of variables the Eagles are going to have to weigh over the next couple of years as they try to retain as much of their potent defense as possible.

And for Ojomo, "I think that when you get into those thoughts, that it can be a rabbit hole," he said after training camp's fourth practice, and the first in pads, Monday inside the auditorium of the Jefferson Health Training Complex.

"So I'd rather kind of steer clean from them," he continued. "During the day, we've got football season. I've got an agent, and he's hired for a reason. So he needs to do his job. I'll do my job, and we'll see what happens."

There's an "🐘 in the room" but Moro Ojomo is just focused on producing for Eagles 😤 | @acmemarkets pic.twitter.com/1tPOmR7VPz — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 3, 2026

For a year at least, what might happen is that the Eagles end up sending out the fiercest interior pass rush in the NFL.

Carter, the Eagles' 2023 first-rounder, battled through shoulder issues for a good chunk of last season, but when he's healthy, it's instanly clear that he's a problem for the opposing offense because two linemen have to be dedicated to stopping him – i.e. holding him – otherwise the play is over in seconds and either going nowhere, or backwards.

Davis, the big 2022 first-rounder, took a while to fully find his role as a pro, but slimmed down and built up the cardio to stay on the field and keep up with running backs, while still retaining the power to bulldoze through the line.

Then Ojomo, who turned out to be a 2023 fifth-round diamond in the rough, steadily developed through his first two years and then fully took over for Milton Williams, after he left in free agency for New England last spring under a similar circumstance, without seemingly missing a beat.

He was a highly effective third man to rotate in on the inside, which kept the Eagles with a relentless pass rush that never gave other offenses a break, and was arguably their greatest strength in holding games together last year when their own offense was stalling out down the stretch on the other side of the ball.

And as far as the defensive part of that goes, Ojomo's plan is to keep building on that.

As far as what that'll mean for him in Philadelphia after it's all said and done. Well, he's aware that payday's coming if he keeps this up. He just doesn't know from where.

He'll worry about it later.

"I'm always trying to be the best," Ojomo said. "That's always been my mentality. We've got an extremely loaded room, and those guys know I compete, and those guys know that I'm not backing down from anything.

"So the goal and the aim is always to be the best defensive tackle. That's my mindset. I wanna make more plays. I wanna get more sacks. I wanna make more TFLs [tackles for losses], and I wanna be the best in the room and the best in the league.

"Ultimately, I think if we all have that mindset, we'll bring the best out of each other."

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