December 04, 2022

WATCH: A.J. Brown makes the catch of the year against the Titans

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
AJ-Brown-Britain-Covey-Eagles-Titans-Week-13-NFL-2022.jpg George Walker IV/Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Eagles WR A.J. Brown and PR Britain Covey during pregame introductions Sunday at the Linc.

Yeah, it's the A.J. Brown revenge game, for sure. 

On the Eagles' first possession of the second half, Jalen Hurts lobbed one to his top receiver along the left sideline. He was being held the whole down by Tennessee cornerback Tre Avery. It didn't matter. 

Touchdown Eagles, Brown's second of the day against his former team, and a 28-10 lead for Philly. 

Check out the play below:

Sunday's game, which was expected to rely heavily on the run, has instead become a battle through the air, and that's one the Titans were always going to have a hard time winning. Not with the way Hurts has been taking care of the ball and especially not with Brown coming in looking to torch his old squad. 

Brown's first touchdown came early in the second quarter and gave the Eagles the lead back 14-7, which you can check out HERE.

DeVonta Smith also hauled in a huge touchdown pass on the game's opening drive to set the tone early. You can see that HERE.

And you can keep up with Sunday's game the rest of the way with our Eagles-Titans live thread HERE.

