WATCH: A.J. Brown makes the catch of the year against the Titans

December 04, 2022
Yeah, it's the A.J. Brown revenge game, for sure.
On the Eagles' first possession of the second half, Jalen Hurts lobbed one to his top receiver along the left sideline. He was being held the whole down by Tennessee cornerback Tre Avery. It didn't matter.
Touchdown Eagles, Brown's second of the day against his former team, and a 28-10 lead for Philly.
Check out the play below:
A.J. BROWN IS HAVING A DAY.
