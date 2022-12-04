WATCH: A.J. Brown makes the catch of the year against the Titans

Yeah, it's the A.J. Brown revenge game, for sure.

On the Eagles' first possession of the second half, Jalen Hurts lobbed one to his top receiver along the left sideline. He was being held the whole down by Tennessee cornerback Tre Avery. It didn't matter.

Touchdown Eagles, Brown's second of the day against his former team, and a 28-10 lead for Philly.

Check out the play below:

Brown's first touchdown came early in the second quarter and gave the Eagles the lead back 14-7, which you can check out HERE. DeVonta Smith also hauled in a huge touchdown pass on the game's opening drive to set the tone early. You can see that HERE. And you can keep up with Sunday's game the rest of the way with our Eagles-Titans live thread HERE. Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Sunday's game, which was expected to rely heavily on the run, has instead become a battle through the air, and that's one the Titans were always going to have a hard time winning. Not with the way Hurts has been taking care of the ball and especially not with Brown coming in looking to torch his old squad.