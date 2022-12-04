More Sports:

December 04, 2022

WATCH: Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith connect on 34-yard TD pass, Eagles go up 7-0

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
111022DeVontaSmith Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, shown running with the ball Week 3 against Washington, got his team started early against Tennesee on Sunday.

That's definitely one way to get going. 

After the Eagles looked a bit unsettled on an opening drive that saw two dead-ball penalties and a timeout used, Jalen Hurts found DeVonta Smith downfield for a 34-yard touchdown pass to put the Birds up 7-0 over the Titans early. 

Check out the play below:

The play was Smith's fourth touchdown catch of the season and his first since the Monday night loss to Washington back on November 14. 

The second-year receiver tallied three catches for 59 yards in total on the seven-play, 75-yard drive and set the tone early through the air in a matchup that was heavily expected to be won on the ground. 

Keep up on all the Week 13 action the rest of the way with our Eagles-Titans live thread HERE.

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Devonta Smith Tennessee Titans Jalen Hurts

