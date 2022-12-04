WATCH: Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith connect on 34-yard TD pass, Eagles go up 7-0

That's definitely one way to get going.

After the Eagles looked a bit unsettled on an opening drive that saw two dead-ball penalties and a timeout used, Jalen Hurts found DeVonta Smith downfield for a 34-yard touchdown pass to put the Birds up 7-0 over the Titans early.

The play was Smith's fourth touchdown catch of the season and his first since the Monday night loss to Washington back on November 14.

The second-year receiver tallied three catches for 59 yards in total on the seven-play, 75-yard drive and set the tone early through the air in a matchup that was heavily expected to be won on the ground.

