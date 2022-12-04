WATCH: Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith connect on 34-yard TD pass, Eagles go up 7-0

December 04, 2022
That's definitely one way to get going.
After the Eagles looked a bit unsettled on an opening drive that saw two dead-ball penalties and a timeout used, Jalen Hurts found DeVonta Smith downfield for a 34-yard touchdown pass to put the Birds up 7-0 over the Titans early.
Check out the play below:
.@JalenHurts to @DeVontaSmith_6 for the 34-yard TD!— NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022
📺: #TENvsPHI on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A pic.twitter.com/7o9GQaSx6n
The second-year receiver tallied three catches for 59 yards in total on the seven-play, 75-yard drive and set the tone early through the air in a matchup that was heavily expected to be won on the ground.
Keep up on all the Week 13 action the rest of the way with our Eagles-Titans live thread HERE.
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports