WATCH: A.J. Brown hauls in 40-yard TD (twice) to put Eagles up 14-7 over Titans

The A.J. Brown revenge game is on.

With the game tied 7-7 early in the second quarter, Jalen Hurts hit Brown on a deep pass, again, for a 40-yard touchdown pass and a 14-7 lead over Brown's former team in the Titans.

There was a flag on the play, but that was a result of Tennesee cornerback Kristian Fulton, running into Brown on his route for illegal contact after getting burnt on the double move.

Brown just ran right through him for an east catch and uncontested trot into the endzone.

Check it out:

Ironically, this was Take 2 of the big play.

Hurts hit Brown along the right sideline for what would've been a touchdown too on the play before, but the receiver's foot was just out of bounds and the call brought it back.

In the end, no matter. Brown hauled in his eighth touchdown of the year and his third catch on the day for 61 yards.

Hurts, so far, has gone 10-for-16 passing for 182 yards and two scores.

