WATCH: Eagles' Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown make it three TD passes

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown torched the Steelers' secondary a third time.

On 1st and 10 from Pittsburgh's 29, Hurts floated another pass to Brown streaking down the sideline. Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was on him and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was closing in.

Didn't matter. The pass was right on the money. Touchdown Eagles and a 21-7 lead with 6:13 remaining in the second quarter.

Check it out:

At this rate, the Steelers' defense probably doesn't want to see Brown anymore. Not even a full half in, the Eagles' top wide receiver has already more than doubled his touchdown total on the season – he had only two heading into Sunday – and has five receptions total for 113 yards.

Hurts, meanwhile, is 14-20 passing with 179 yards, the three scores, and a 137.3 QB rating.

The two previous Hurts-Brown touchdowns:

