Eagles-Vikings memories: The moments that precede something legendary

The recent history of Eagles-Vikings is a history of pivotal moments for the Eagles.

From a Nick Foles-led thrashing in the NFC Championship Game that set the stage for Philadelphia's first-ever Super Bowl title to the Jalen Hurts era of the team establishing itself as a clear contender with another pummeling in primetime, it just feels like every time the Eagles meet the Vikings, something incredible for them happens.

Here's a look back, before the two teams' next matchup in Minnesota on Sunday...

This might be special

2022 Week 2

Every great team has that moment or game when you realize they might be something special.

For Jalen Hurts, who was still an uncertain starting QB at the time, and the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles, it might've been at the top of the second quarter in Week 2.

The Eagles, with the ball at midfield, ran play action. Speedster Quez Watkins ran a go route that torched the entire Vikings secondary, and Hurts immediately saw him and loaded up the pass downfield.

It was right on the mark.

Watkins brought the ball in and crossed the goal line with no one near him, the Eagles went up 14-0 as Lincoln Financial Field erupted under the Monday night sky, and Hurts turned toward his sideline and crossed his arms.

The gesture was a statement: He's the starter, he's not going anywhere, and you can't ignore him.

The Minnesota Vikings certainly couldn't.

Hurts carved the Vikings up for 333 passing yards and 57 rushing yards, Darius Slay put the clamps on superstar receiver Justin Jefferson on the other side, and the Eagles thrashed the Vikings 24-7.

You just knew the Eagles were special after that game, and that Hurts really was their guy.

This might be real

2017 NFC Championship Game

The Nick Foles-led Eagles had just gotten by the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round.

Stefon Diggs and the Vikings were coming to the Linc next for the NFC title game, right off the Minneapolis Miracle to beat the Saints.

But the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles did not care. Something unlocked with that Falcons game the week before, and they proceeded to beat the brakes off the Vikings 38-7 in what was maybe the most thorough thrashing that Philadelphia had ever seen on a gridiron – up until last year's NFC title game and then Super Bowl.

Patrick Robinson ran back a pick-six, LeGarrette Blount ran through everyone, and a Foles bomb to Alshon Jeffery then a flea-flicker to Torrey Smith sent those underdog Eagles well on their way, while sending Philadelphia into a citywide frenzy.

They were going to the Super Bowl, and they were a train – or as we learned, a pack of dogs – that wasn't going to stop for anyone...

Not a miracle, and not even Tom Brady and the dynasty Patriots.

They...might be tired...

2018 Week 5

The Eagles won the whole thing. The Vikings walked into the offseason knowing they needed an upgrade at QB. Their Answer was Kirk Cousins

The NFC Championship rematch arrived Week 5 of the 2018 season right back at the Linc, and things just weren't the same.

Minnesota got ahead and stayed ahead on a strip sack of Wentz, where the ball dropped right into Linval Joseph's hands for the touchdown return.

Adam Thielen was all over the field, too, and the Eagles' secondary just couldn't seem to stop him, which in particular had Fletcher Cox's patience running short with energetic defensive back Jalen Mills.

The Vikings beat the Eagles 23-21.

The Birds would still prove a playoff team, but only once Foles took back over under center.

Things just weren't the same in the Super Bowl title defense.

Nowhere to run

2008 NFC Wild Card Game

Up against a young Adrian Peterson and the Vikings in Minnesota, the 9-6-1 Eagles kickstarted one last run with the old guard.

The Eagles' defense punished Peterson and the Vikings as much as it could, with Brian Dawkins throwing a couple more bone-rattling hits to lead the charge in what would prove his last year in Philadelphia.

Asante Samuel jumped a route and returned a pick-six in the second quarter, and Donovan McNabb found a drop-off to Brian Westbrook in the fourth that the running back cut and weaved 71 yards for to score.

This era of the Eagles wasn't completely done yet. They had one more run to the NFC Championship in them.

It was just an eventual Cinderella run from the Arizona Cardinals that stopped it all short.

Nothing to stop them

2004 NFC Divisional Game

Three straight years of losing in the NFC Championship Game, but the fourth time, with Terrell Owens, had to be the charm.

It's just that if the Eagles were finally going to clear the hurdle and get to the Super Bowl, they would have to get T.O. there first while he was rehabbing remarkably fast from a late-season broken leg.

In other words, they had to make the playoff run without the star receiver brought in to put them over the top.

But it was OK. Things were different this time.

Freddie Mitchell was playing like he had magnets in his hands, and Dawkins, Ike Reese, and Jeremiah Trotter left Daunte Culpepper, Randy Moss, and the Vikings' offense constantly hitting a wall.

The Eagles won their home divisional round game, 27-14.

They were going back to the NFC Championship. It was going to be different this time.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports