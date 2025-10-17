Eagles-Vikings: Staff picks, betting odds, and more as the Birds try to avoid three straight losses

The Eagles are coming off a brutal loss to the Giants in primetime last Thursday night, and in some dire need of a performance that has them resembling last year's Super Bowl champions after taking consecutive, stagnating defeats.

The Vikings will be hosting them this week in Minnesota, looking to spiral the Birds into three straight losses with a receiver group led by star wideout Justin Jefferson that could go off against a weakened secondary.

Do the Eagles snap out of it? Or will the Vikings leave them scrambling for answers again?

Here are the betting odds and the PV staff's predictions for Week 7...

• GAME INFO •

2025 Regular Season Week 7



Eagles (4-2) at Vikings (3-2)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minn.)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Adam Amin, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

BETTING LINES

Week 7 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -2.5 PHI -142

MIN +120 43.5 FanDuel PHI -2.5 PHI -134

MIN +114 43.5 BetRivers PHI -2.5 PHI -150

MIN +123 43 BetMGM PHI -2 PHI -130

MIN +110 43.5 ESPN BET PHI -1.5 PHI -135

MIN +115 43.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Oct. 14

Jimmy Kempski (4-2)

Eagles 27, Vikings 24

Ugh. I'm uncomfortable putting any faith in the Eagles right now, but if we're looking at these two teams objectively the Eagles have played better than the Vikings so far this season, even if way below expectations. The Eagles are an ugly 4-2. The Vikings are an even uglier 3-2.

The Vikings have a good roster, complete with their share of star players, most notably Justin Jefferson, and a defense that is getting healthier. They also have a good coaching staff, with Kevin O'Connell running the offense, and Brian Flores creating havoc on defense. They are a legitimately capable opponent.

However, it's hard to get past that they will be quarterbacked either by J.J. McCarthy, who has played one good quarter this season and seven bad ones, or the perpetually inconsistent Carson Wentz.

Evan Macy (3-3)

Eagles 17, Vikings 14

I seem to be in last place here and it's obviously because I have no sense of how good this football team is. They are wonky and inconsistent and clearly there are some issues dogging the team on both sides of the ball.



This seems to happen every single season, and history suggests they're going to get it right. I happen to think they'll hang on in a defensive struggle in Minnesota to end their losing streak before beating the Giants at home and getting revenge and momentum heading into their bye. The NFC is still wide open, and the Eagles have time to figure it out. An ugly win in Week 7 should do the trick and that's my prediction.

Geoff Mosher (4-2)

Eagles 23, Vikings 20

This is a crossroads game for the Eagles.

If the Eagles lose and drop their third straight, things could south very quickly. If they bounce back and win, they've got a revenge rematch against the Giants up next and could get to 6-2 headed into the bye week.

They're a better overall team than the Vikings, but they were also better – much better – on paper than the Giants. It's not like the Eagles to play poorly on defense for two straight games, so I'm expecting them to be much more physical at the point of attack and more fundamental in their tackling.

The offense? At this point, I'm not sure what to expect. I don't think all the wrongs from the first six weeks will be righted in one week, but they'll move the ball just well enough to put just enough points on the board to win. If not, yikes.

Nick Tricome (4-2)

Vikings 27, Eagles 16

Do I want the Eagles to rebound and show a sign or two of snapping back into something that looks like last year's form? Yes.

Do I think it's going to happen? No.

That Giants game was an embarrassment, to put it bluntly, and I think it said volumes about where the Eagles are really at.

Blocked field goals and fortunate turnovers aren't going to mask their problems anymore. That luck ran out and caught up to them. Talent alone isn't going to be enough to will them to victory anymore either, not when they're getting increasingly banged up and when the offensive playcalling has gotten so laughably predictable that you can see the three-and-out almost as soon as they line up.

The Eagles are in trouble. That secondary, especially, is in trouble if Quinyon Mitchell can't play and they have to run with Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo as their two starting cornerbacks.

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison will tear them apart if they have to run that, and it might not even matter if it's J.J. McCarthy or Carson Wentz under center for Minnesota.

I just can't help but feel that the Eagles get crushed here, and their season gets sent into serious doubt.

