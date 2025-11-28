More Sports:

November 28, 2025

Eagles vs. Bears, Week 13: Live updates and open thread

Follow along and chat Eagles-Bears on Black Friday.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
The Eagles would be wise to get Dallas Goedert going against the Bears on Black Friday.

The 8-3 Philadelphia Eagles blew a 21-0 lead against the Dallas Cowboys, and find themselves in need of a win over the 8-3 Chicago Bears to keep their NFC East lead from dwindling further. Kickoff for this special Black Friday game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST.

The Eagles will be without star RT Lane Johnson, who suffered a Lisfranc injury in the Birds' win over the Lions Week 11, as well as starting rookie safety Andrew Mukuba. Otherwise, the Eagles will have all of their offensive and defensive starters available. The Bears are razor thin at linebacker, as they will be without their LB1, their LB2, their LB3, and their LB5. You can find the Eagles' and Bears' inactives here.

As noted in our five things to watch, the Bears have a potent, well-designed offense, with a playmaking quarterback, a much improved offensive line, a nice mix of young receivers, two tight ends who contribute in the passing game, and a speed/power combo at running back. They can score points. However, they also have a banged-up defense that has surrendered a lot of yards and points this season. It's good on good (Bears O vs. Eagles D), and bad on bad (Eagles O vs. Bears D).

The Eagles are 7-point favorites. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 13 picks (Part I) here.

For those of you into style, the Eagles will be wearing their black uniforms in this matchup.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

