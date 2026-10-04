Eagles vs. Rams, Week 4: Live updates and open thread

After a pair of wins over bad teams in the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans, the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a bad loss Week 3 in Chicago to the Bears. They'll try to rebound against the Los Angeles Rams, but they'll have to do so without Lane Johnson, DeVonta Smith, and Zack Baun.

Beyond the absences of Johnson, Smith, and Baun, the Eagles are banged up, as they listed 14 players on their initial Wednesday injury report. The Rams are also without a bunch of starters, notably superstars Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. You can find the Eagles' and Rams' inactives here.

As we noted in our five things to watch, the Eagles will have their hands full with a Rams offense that is powered by MVP Matthew Stafford and one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.



The Eagles are 3.5-point underdogs heading into this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 4 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader