More Sports:

August 22, 2019

Eagles vs. Ravens: Week 3 preseason game, live updates, analysis, and open thread

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
082219Eagles Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will soon make their dramatic entrance for the "dress rehearsal" game that really isn't that anymore.

Philadelphia Eagles football is on to Week 3 of the preseason, and the Birds will face Lamar Jackson (maybe) and the Baltimore Ravens. Carson Wentz probably won't play, like he hasn't all along in the preseason, and it's not anticipated that the rest of the offensive starters will either. Still, we'll all watch, because that's what we do.

Will newbie Josh McCown play? And if so, would it be wise to expose him for very long behind the Eagles' second-team offensive line? What fringe roster guys will stand out and make a case for the 53-man roster, and which mainstays are fighting to keep their jobs?

MORE: 5 things to watch in Eagles' third preseason game vs. Ravens | Five over/unders for Eagles vs. Ravens | Natalie Egenolf: With no preseason prep, how much leeway should Wentz be given this season?

We answered some of those questions this morning, and more, in case you missed that. Feel free to discuss the game below.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Eagles open thread Ravens

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Q&A ... with Sixers forward (and cult hero) Mike Scott
042519-MikeScott-USAToday

Government

Police Commissioner Ross resigns amid details of affair and sexual harassment allegations against department
Richard Ross resigns Philadelphia police

Wellness

Free health screenings for Camden residents in September
camden health forum

Eagles

Eagles stock up / stock down at the conclusion of training camp practices
082119RasulDouglas

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market shop has best-ranked breakfast item in Pennsylvania
Apple Dumpling

Family-Friendly

Candytopia coming to Philadelphia's Fashion District for limited time
Candytopia coming to Fashion District Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved