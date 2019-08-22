Eagles vs. Ravens: Week 3 preseason game, live updates, analysis, and open thread

Philadelphia Eagles football is on to Week 3 of the preseason, and the Birds will face Lamar Jackson (maybe) and the Baltimore Ravens. Carson Wentz probably won't play, like he hasn't all along in the preseason, and it's not anticipated that the rest of the offensive starters will either. Still, we'll all watch, because that's what we do.



Will newbie Josh McCown play? And if so, would it be wise to expose him for very long behind the Eagles' second-team offensive line? What fringe roster guys will stand out and make a case for the 53-man roster, and which mainstays are fighting to keep their jobs?

We answered some of those questions this morning, and more, in case you missed that. Feel free to discuss the game below.

