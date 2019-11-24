Live updates and open thread: Eagles vs. Seahawks, 1 p.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles rode a two-game winning streak into their bye week, but optimism was quelled with a frustrating loss to the New Englad Patri*ts last Sunday. The Birds will try to avoid dropping two straight when they take on MVP candidate Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks Week 12.

The Eagles have their share of injuries, as always, and it will be interesting to see if Alshon Jeffery or Jordan Howard can play in this matchup. They will be without star RT Lane Johnson. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have a game-day decision to make on Jadeveon Clowney, who is hampered by a hip injury. You can find the full Eagles-Seahawks injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles will face their biggest test of the season defensively today, when they will try to contain Russell Wilson, who can beat you countless ways. The Eagles' defensive line must dominate the Seahawks' already shaky -- and now also injury-depleted -- offensive line. That will help keep pressure off of the Eagles' secondary, which has the difficult task of covering the Seahawks' talented trio of receivers in Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and Josh Gordon.

Somehow, the Eagles opened as either 3.5-point or 3-point favorites, depending on where you looked. That line has since predictably corrected itself, as the Eagles are now only 1.5-point favorites. Personally speaking, I'm not sure exactly how they're favorites, at all. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking in this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 12 picks here.



The rest of the NFL slate today:



Early games:

Buccaneers at Falcons Broncos at Bills Giants at Bears Steelers at Bengals Dolphins at Browns Panthers at Saints Raiders at Jets

Later games:

Jaguars at Titans Cowboys at Patri*ts

Prime time:

Packers at 49ers (SNF) Ravens at Rams (MNF)

You can find our non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide here. Feel free to discuss the games below.

