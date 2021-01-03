More Sports:

January 03, 2021

Eagles-Washington Week 17 inactives, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
As we noted earlier in the week, with nothing to play for and draft positioning on the line, the Philadelphia Eagles are better off losing to the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Part of that equation is to not put any banged-up players in harm's way, which the Eagles appear to be doing.

They are also sitting Carson Wentz. Yep, Carson Wentz was clinching a playoff berth with a bunch of practice squad players just one year ago on Week 17, and now he is a Week 17 healthy scratch. In case you missed it, Wentz is reportedly expected to ask for a trade this offseason.

Here are the Eagles' and Football Team's inactives, with analysis.

We won't have analysis here for each player, because who cares, but obviously there are a bunch of big-name starters here, and there are 10(!) inactive players overall.

Notable players on short-term IR

RT Lane Johnson: Johnson's season is over, as his recurring ankle issues continue. We covered Johnson in more depth here.

• S Rodney McLeod (knee): After a down year in 2019, McLeod bounced back and played well in 2020, before he tore an ACL against the Saints. That is his second torn ACL in 3 seasons.

• OL Jason Peters: Peters' season is over. More on JP here, if you're interested.

• CB Avonte Maddox: Maddox had a rough year, miscast as an outside corner. He has been unable to stay healthy throughout his young NFL career.

DE Josh Sweat: Sweat had a good season, finishing with 38 tackles, 6 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits. He is a rare young player the Eagles can feel good about, but his season, barring some unlikely playoff run, is over.

• OT Jack Driscoll: Driscoll is done for the season with a knee sprain. He had trouble staying healthy as a rookie, but was effective enough when he played. More on Driscoll here

• LB Nate Gerry: Alex Singleton has taken over Gerry's role as the Eagles' three-down linebacker, and has played better. 

• DT Hassan Ridgeway: Ridgeway went on IR with a biceps injury. His season is over.

LB Davion Taylor: As a rookie third-round pick, Taylor was no better than the fifth linebacker in the Eagles' rotation.

CB Cre'Von LeBlanc: Fan fave, but, eh.

CB Craig James: Out with a shoulder injury.

• OG Sua Opeta: "Notable" is maybe a stretch here, but he did start two games.

Notable players on season-ending IR

• LT Andre Dillard (season-ending IR): Dillard struggled as a rookie, and he came into camp as a clear player of interest, as he was poised to start at LT this season. He was up and down in camp, with the "down" moments being alarming. Dillard injured his biceps, and is done for the season.

Notable players on PUP

• RG Brandon Brooks (PUP): Brooks was in the conversation for 'best RG in the NFL," so obviously, losing him for the year has hurt. The Eagles have had a revolving door at RG all season.

COVID-19 Opt outs

• WR Marquise Goodwin: Goodwin was a veteran wide receiver with speed that the Eagles took a flier on, as something of an possible in-game replacement for DeSean Jackson.

We'll have the Football Team's inactives when they are made available.

Notable players on IR/PUP/Other

  1. QB Kyle Allen
  2. WR Kelvin Harmon
  3. OT Geron Christian
  4. OT Saahdiq Charles
  5. DE Ryan Anderson
  6. DT Matt Ioannidis
  7. LB Rueben Foster
  8. LB Shaun Dion Hamilton
  9. CB Greg Stroman
  10. S Landon Collins
  11. S Deshazor Everett

