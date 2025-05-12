More Sports:

May 12, 2025

Eagles will host Cowboys in Week 1 NFL Kickoff Game

The Eagles won't have to wait long to face their biggest rival this season,

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
051225SaquonBarkley Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley and the Eagles will host the Cowboys Week 1 in Philly.

The reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's annual Kickoff Game Week 1, Thursday, September 4, at 8:20 p.m. EST.

It is the first time the Eagles will play the Cowboys in a Week 1 game since 2000, when the Eagles beat the Cowboys 41-14 in the "Pickle Juice Game."

The Eagles swept the Cowboys in 2024 by the final scores of 34-6 in Dallas, and 41-7 in Philly, for a total combined score of 75-13, or a point differential of +62.

The NFL actually has a schedule for releasing the schedule, lol: 

It's possible that more Eagles schedule announcements could come later today.

