Eagles will host Cowboys in Week 1 NFL Kickoff Game

The reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's annual Kickoff Game Week 1, Thursday, September 4, at 8:20 p.m. EST.

It is the first time the Eagles will play the Cowboys in a Week 1 game since 2000, when the Eagles beat the Cowboys 41-14 in the "Pickle Juice Game."

The Eagles swept the Cowboys in 2024 by the final scores of 34-6 in Dallas, and 41-7 in Philly, for a total combined score of 75-13, or a point differential of +62.

The NFL actually has a schedule for releasing the schedule, lol:

It's possible that more Eagles schedule announcements could come later today.

