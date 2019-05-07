More Sports:

May 07, 2019

Eagles Shelton Gibson spending offseason taking photos for the MLS’s Union

Wideout spent an afternoon shooting the other kind of football after connecting with the Union's photo man

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles MLS
081018SheltonGibson Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Shelton Gibson had his first big play as a professional receiver Thursday night.

NFL players all spend their off-seasons differently. Some head home and stay out of the limelight, others flock to high-profile events. Eagles wideout Shelton Gibson, heading into his third season with the team, is working on adding a new skill: sports photography.

Trey Madara, a photographer for the Philadelphia Union and SB Nation’s Eagles site Bleeding Green Nation, wrote a pretty cool story for BGN on Tuesday about Gibson’s new pursuit.

Madara said Gibson has been eyeing up the chance to do some digital media work in his free time, particularly shooting photos, and the two began chatting after Madara met Gibson during the season.

On April 20, Gibson was field-side for the Union’s 3-0 victory over the Montreal Impact, shooting photos in a Union-branded polo shirt.

From Madara:

“I recall that Shelton was impressed with the speed and aggression that the men played with. Their ability to run for 45+ minutes at a time always was admirable to him. I assured him that while they ran a lot they certainly didn’t wear the same amount of weighted pads that they do when they play.”

Gibson posted some early returns to his Instagram in late April, and we’ll be honest: He clearly has an eye.

For what it’s worth, the Union are sitting atop the Eastern Conference as of May 7, with a 6-2-3 record and the second-best goal differential in MLS. Everything's coming up Philly sports lately, huh?

