Runs, bird walks and paddle boating planned for Earth Month in Philly parks

Fairmount Park Conservancy will host a series of free events across Philadelphia parks this April to celebrate Earth Month, including trail runs, bird walks, paddle boating and volunteer projects designed to get residents outdoors and exploring local green spaces.

The Trolley Trail Run Club kicks off the lineup on April 1 in West Fairmount Park. The 4.5-mile run follows the park’s historic Trolley Trail and includes multiple pace groups for runners of different speeds.

A guided bird walk will take place April 11 during the Second Saturday Hike in East Fairmount Park. Participants will explore the Fair Amount Food Forest while birding instructor Troy Bynum leads the group in spotting local birds and learning about the area.

Families can head to FDR Park on April 18 for free community paddle boating on Edgewood Lake, where visitors can pedal across the lake while watching for wildlife such as turtles and ducks.

Later in the month, ¡Bailar en FDR! returns April 24 with a salsa class and social dance at Gateway Plaza in FDR Park. The event is open to dancers of all experience levels and will feature music by DJ Valentin of Dance Philly. Taqueria Morales will sell food during the event.

Several volunteer events will also take place during Earth Month. Workdays are scheduled at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park on April 11, Cobbs Creek Park on April 14 and the Belmont Wetlands in West Fairmount Park on April 15. Volunteers will help with planting, gardening and general park cleanup.

Another volunteer project will take place April 22 at Belmont Plateau in West Fairmount Park, marking the site of one of the country’s first Earth Day celebrations in 1970, when about 30,000 people gathered there.

More information about Earth Month events is available at myphillypark.org.

Earth Month in Philadelphia

Multiple events throughout April

Fairmount Park

Locations vary

Learn more

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