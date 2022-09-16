Enter your dog into a fashion show during East Passyunk's pet-friendly festival

Dog lovers can head over to East Passyunk Avenue later this month for a charity event benefitting one of America's first animal refuge shelters that was founded in Philadelphia.



Floofa PAWlooza will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Singing Fountain near the intersection of 11th and Tasker streets. The free event features a full afternoon of pet-friendly fun in partnership with graphic design business Live In The Meow Creations.

Floofa PAWlooza will feature a doggy fashion show where owners and their furry friends can strut a makeshift runway for a chance to win first, second or third-place prizes. Those who want to enter the contest can register online. Tickets to participate start at $10 for one dog or $16 for two.



"It's always great to see our furry pals out and about on the Avenue, and so many of our businesses are pet-friendly," said Adam Leiter, executive director of the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District. "The chance to really strut their stuff in a fashion show plus all the other fun activities that will benefit Morris Animal Refuge is an opportunity for what may be the most adorable Avenue event yet."

Other activities include cat-themed photo booths and peanut butter canvas paintings. Live music will be provided by glam punk pop band Night Fury, piano roots and rock trio Grand Dogs, and western soul band Wonderhouse.

Many of East Passyunk's pet-friendly businesses will have water bowls, treats and some grab-and-go goodies. You can check out a featured list of businesses below.



• Amelie's Bark Shop: Pet supply store (1544 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Black and Brew: Coffee bar serving breakfast and lunch (1523 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Doggie Style Pets: Pet supply outpost (1804 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Sally's Paw Spaw: Pet groomer (1939 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• A Novel Idea: Small indie bookstore (1726 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Barcelona Wine Bar: Spanish-style restaurant and wine bar (1709 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Cantina Los Caballitos: Mexican restaurant (1651 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Metro Mens Clothing: Modern men's clothing boutique (1712 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Nice Things Handmade: Small gallery and shop with handmade gifts (1731 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Old World Ice Treats: Ice cream and water ice (1928 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Triangle Tavern: South Philly-style Italian restaurant and bar (1338 S. 10th St.)

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Morris Animal Refuge, a pioneer in animal welfare that's committed to adoption and humane care for animals in need. Adoptable pups will be on-site during the event in search of their forever home.

Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

12 to 6 p.m. | Free

The Singing Fountain

Intersection of 11th and Tasker streets

Philadelphia, PA 19148