East Passyunk Car Show returns to celebrate 15th year with live music, street vendors

After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival is returning to South Philadelphia.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 along East Passyunk Avenue, spanning from Broad to Dickinson streets. Nearly 200 vehicles will be on display throughout the day, including muscle, classic, custom, and antique cars, as well as trucks and motorcycles.

There is a $20 fee for car entry, and trophies will be awarded in dozens of categories, including "Best Stock," "Best Street Rod," "Best 50's Custom," and "Best of Show Car and Motorcycle."



"South Philly's largest summer street festival is back and sure to showcase an eclectic range of cars, trucks, and motorcycles along with East Passyunk's amazing food and drink offerings," said Adam Leiter, executive director of the East Passyunk Business Improvement District. "We're welcoming visitors from around the region to come admire the cars, enjoy live music, and get a taste of the Avenue's food and shopping scene."

Courtesy of/HughE Dillion The Car Show and Street Festival also features special hours from more than a dozen participating restaurants along the East Passyunk Avenue corridor. Also, check out additional street vendors, family activities, and live music from Broad to Dickinson streets.

In addition to the car show, the festival features sidewalk sales, street vendors, family activities, and special hours for restaurants along the East Passyunk Avenue corridor.



The full list of participating restaurants is below.

• Bottle Shop (1616 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Cartesian Brewing Pop Up (1525 S. 11th St.)

• Ember & Ash (1520 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Favors and Flavors (1800 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Juana Tamale (1941 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse (1647 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• La Scala's Birra (1700 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Manatawny Stillworks (1603 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Noir Restaurant (1909 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Ocho Rios Parilla (1710 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Pistolas Del Sur (1934 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• River Twice (1601 E. Passyunk Ave.)

• Stogie Joe's (1803 E. Passyunk Ave.)

Courtesy of/HughE Dillion Dozens of trophies will be rewarded for cars, trucks and other vehicles that are entered into the car show. There is a $20 entry fee for all vehicles. Stilt walkers will also be roaming the crowd, interacting with visitors and taking photos. The event is free to attend and the rain date is set for Aug. 7. East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival Sunday, July 31, 2022

11 a.m. until 4 p.m. | Free

East Passyunk Avenue between Broad and Dickinson streets

Philadelphia, PA 19145

Live music is being held at the Singing Fountain, outside of Stogie Joe's and Pistolas Del Sur, at Mifflin Triangle, as well as outside of City Fitness. Performances include Rolling Stones tribute band Brown Sugar, Philadelphia School of Rock, Elegance Quartet, and Country Rogue.