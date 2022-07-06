More Events:

July 06, 2022

East Passyunk Car Show returns to celebrate 15th year with live music, street vendors

Check out nearly 200 cars, trucks and motorcycles along the avenue from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 31

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Street Fairs
Car Show East Passyunk Courtesy of/HughE Dillion

The 15th annual East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival is set to return to South Philadelphia on July 31 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Check out nearly 200 cars, trucks, and motorcycles on display all day long.

After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival is returning to South Philadelphia. 

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 along East Passyunk Avenue, spanning from Broad to Dickinson streets.  Nearly 200 vehicles will be on display throughout the day, including muscle, classic, custom, and antique cars, as well as trucks and motorcycles.

MORE: Liberty Point to host food and concert series on Tuesday nights this summer

There is a $20 fee for car entry, and trophies will be awarded in dozens of categories, including "Best Stock," "Best Street Rod," "Best 50's Custom," and "Best of Show Car and Motorcycle." 

"South Philly's largest summer street festival is back and sure to showcase an eclectic range of cars, trucks, and motorcycles along with East Passyunk's amazing food and drink offerings," said Adam Leiter, executive director of the East Passyunk Business Improvement District. "We're welcoming visitors from around the region to come admire the cars, enjoy live music, and get a taste of the Avenue's food and shopping scene." 

Car ShowCourtesy of/HughE Dillion

The Car Show and Street Festival also features special hours from more than a dozen participating restaurants along the East Passyunk Avenue corridor. Also, check out additional street vendors, family activities, and live music from Broad to Dickinson streets.


In addition to the car show, the festival features sidewalk sales, street vendors, family activities, and special hours for restaurants along the East Passyunk Avenue corridor. 

The full list of participating restaurants is below. 

Bottle Shop (1616 E. Passyunk Ave.)
Cartesian Brewing Pop Up (1525 S. 11th St.)
Ember & Ash (1520 E. Passyunk Ave.)
Favors and Flavors (1800 E. Passyunk Ave.)
Juana Tamale (1941 E. Passyunk Ave.)
Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse (1647 E. Passyunk Ave.)
La Scala's Birra (1700 E. Passyunk Ave.)
Manatawny Stillworks (1603 E. Passyunk Ave.)
Noir Restaurant (1909 E. Passyunk Ave.)
Ocho Rios Parilla (1710 E. Passyunk Ave.)
Pistolas Del Sur (1934 E. Passyunk Ave.)
River Twice (1601 E. Passyunk Ave.)
Stogie Joe's (1803 E. Passyunk Ave.)
Live music is being held at the Singing Fountain, outside of Stogie Joe's and Pistolas Del Sur, at Mifflin Triangle, as well as outside of City Fitness. Performances include Rolling Stones tribute band Brown Sugar, Philadelphia School of Rock, Elegance Quartet, and Country Rogue. 
EPABID Car ShowCourtesy of/HughE Dillion

Dozens of trophies will be rewarded for cars, trucks and other vehicles that are entered into the car show. There is a $20 entry fee for all vehicles.

Stilt walkers will also be roaming the crowd, interacting with visitors and taking photos.

The event is free to attend and the rain date is set for Aug. 7. 

East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival

Sunday, July 31, 2022
11 a.m. until 4 p.m. | Free
East Passyunk Avenue between Broad and Dickinson streets
Philadelphia, PA 19145

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Street Fairs East Passyunk Restaurants Cars South Philadelphia Food & Drink Passyunk Avenue Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Pours Nate Rogers Mixologist

Enjoy corks and crafts at ‘Philly Pours’
Limited - Ashanti for Live Casino

See Grammy Award-winning artist Ashanti this Friday

Just In

Must Read

Government

Kenney's comment that he'll 'be happy' when he's not mayor, prompt calls for him to resign
Kenney call for Resignation

Sponsored

IBEW leading the charge for electric vehicles
Purchased - Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Wellness

A negative outlook on life may be affecting your health – being optimistic could help
optimism

Eagles

Ranking every Eagles defensive back ever
Brian-Dawkins-Troy-Vincent_070622_USAT

Celebrities

Michael Rubin's girlfriend went to the hospital after 'face plant' at Hamptons party
Michael Rubin Hamptons

Family-Friendly

Rothman Roller Rink to host Christmas in July Skate on July 9
Dilworth Park Rothman Roller Rink Christmas in July

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved