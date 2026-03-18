Easter Bunny brunch at Elmwood Park Zoo includes egg hunts and animal encounters

Families can celebrate the Easter season with a full morning (or afternoon) at Elmwood Park Zoo, where a series of brunch events pairs holiday traditions with time to explore the zoo.

The brunches feature appearances by the Easter Bunny, hands-on activities and a chance to meet one of the zoo’s education animals. Children ages 2 to 12 can take part in an egg hunt, adding a little chaos in the best way as kids scatter across the grounds searching for eggs.

Each ticket includes zoo admission, brunch, a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, an animal meet-and-greet and access to the egg hunt. Seating is tied to specific brunch times, so early reservations are recommended for families planning around busy spring weekends.

The buffet-style brunch leans into both breakfast and comfort food, with carved meats like roast top round, ham and turkey alongside scrambled eggs, omelets and quiche. A waffle bar with fried chicken, mac and cheese, red bliss potatoes and a lineup of pastries and desserts round out the spread. Coffee, milk and orange juice are included, and a cash bar will be available, with an optional add-on for unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas.

Brunch seatings are offered on select Saturdays and Sundays from late March through early April.

Tickets are sold by table, with pricing starting around $230 for a group of four and going up to about $425 for larger tables, plus $60 per additional guest. Discounted rates are available for zoo members, and reduced pricing is offered for children ages 2 and under.

Select dates in March & April

Elmwood Park Zoo

1661 Harding Blvd.

Norristown, PA 19401

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.