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March 18, 2026

Easter Bunny brunch at Elmwood Park Zoo includes egg hunts and animal encounters

The spring series features multiple weekend dates with timed brunch seatings and full-day zoo access.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Easter Brunch
1920x1080easteregghunt Provided Courtesy/Elmwood Park Zoo

Families gather for Easter brunch at Elmwood Park Zoo, where kids can hunt for eggs, meet animals and take photos with the Easter Bunny.

Families can celebrate the Easter season with a full morning (or afternoon) at Elmwood Park Zoo, where a series of brunch events pairs holiday traditions with time to explore the zoo.

The brunches feature appearances by the Easter Bunny, hands-on activities and a chance to meet one of the zoo’s education animals. Children ages 2 to 12 can take part in an egg hunt, adding a little chaos in the best way as kids scatter across the grounds searching for eggs.

Each ticket includes zoo admission, brunch, a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, an animal meet-and-greet and access to the egg hunt. Seating is tied to specific brunch times, so early reservations are recommended for families planning around busy spring weekends.

The buffet-style brunch leans into both breakfast and comfort food, with carved meats like roast top round, ham and turkey alongside scrambled eggs, omelets and quiche. A waffle bar with fried chicken, mac and cheese, red bliss potatoes and a lineup of pastries and desserts round out the spread. Coffee, milk and orange juice are included, and a cash bar will be available, with an optional add-on for unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas.

Brunch seatings are offered on select Saturdays and Sundays from late March through early April.

Tickets are sold by table, with pricing starting around $230 for a group of four and going up to about $425 for larger tables, plus $60 per additional guest. Discounted rates are available for zoo members, and reduced pricing is offered for children ages 2 and under.

Easter Bunny Brunch

Select dates in March & April
Elmwood Park Zoo
1661 Harding Blvd.
Norristown, PA 19401

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Easter Brunch Family-Friendly Elmwood Park Zoo

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