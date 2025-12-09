Eastern State’s winter series spotlights hope in hard places

Eastern State Penitentiary is hosting Shared Light: Winter Celebrations from Dec. 20 to 31, inviting visitors to explore how people found moments of connection and hope inside the prison during the winter season. The program blends history, personal storytelling and creative activities to show how holidays such as Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s were experienced by people living under strict confinement.

Provided Courtesy/Eastern State Penitentiary Provided Courtesy/Eastern State Penitentiary A historic photo from Christmas at the penitentiary.

The series centers on themes of resilience and community, highlighting the small acts of creativity and care that helped people cope during an isolating time of year. Visitors are encouraged to reflect on those experiences and consider how incarceration continues to affect individuals, families and communities today.

• Winter Celebrations hands-on activities

Daily, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can create holiday cards for people who are incarcerated and add their own stories of hope to the Finding Light display. All materials are provided, so anyone can join in at their own pace.

• Guide-led tour and discussion

Select times

A guide walks through how winter holidays were once observed at Eastern State and what those traditions reveal about the experiences of people living in prison.

• Mini-tours

Throughout the day

These short, 10-minute tours highlight meaningful spaces, including the Chaplain’s Office murals and the historic synagogue that served people held at the site.

• Winter scavenger hunt

All day

Families can explore the historic grounds with a winter-themed scavenger hunt. Kids who complete it earn a sticker to take home.

Dec. 20-31

Eastern State Penitentiary

2027 Fairmount Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

All programs included with general admission

