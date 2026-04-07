More Health:

April 07, 2026

Eating the same foods may improve weight-loss results, Drexel researchers say

The recent study suggests repetitive diets can make calorie restriction easier.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Weight Loss
Repetitive diet weight loss Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Limited the variety of food in your diet might lead to greater weight loss, according to a new study from Drexel University researchers.

Many nutritionists say eating a wide variety of foods is the key to a healthy diet. But a new study suggests that eating the same snacks and meals may be a better path to weight loss and management.

A team of Drexel University researchers examined the effect of "routinized" eating among participants enrolled in a behavioral weight-loss program. Those who stuck to similar foods over 12 weeks saw promising results. Increased dietary repetition was associated with better weight loss — and so was caloric stability, or eating roughly the same amount of calories each day of the week.

MORE: Wawa recalls lemonade, iced tea and fruit punch sold at Philly-area stores

The analysis used food diaries from 112 people. Participants logged daily calories and which foods they ate via the Fitbit app and weighed themselves on wireless scales at home. Those whose food entries were majority repeats saw an average weight loss of 5.9%, while those whose entries were mostly unique foods had an average weight loss of 4.3%. 

The study also zoomed in on foods that appeared more than 10 times in a person's food log. For every 10% increase in the proportion of these high-frequency foods, participant weight loss increased by 1.6%

The Drexel researchers theorized that habitual, repetitive eating sets dieters up for success by making calorie restriction "less effortful."

"Limiting dietary variety may reduce self-control burden during weight loss attempts," they wrote. "On a practical level, repeating meals and snacks can make meal planning and food tracking, some of the most effective strategies for weight loss, more manageable."

This research relied on a relatively small sample size and had other limitations. Public health experts presume self-reported diet data to be biased since people generally underestimate the calories of their meals. The study also did not assess the nutritional value of the repeated foods, simply tallying any item — Big Mac or celery stick — that was logged multiple times.

Still, there is existing evidence supporting the study's findings. A previous study found that people ate more when presented with multiple sandwich options instead of a single filling, suggesting that variety stimulates food intake. Other research has concluded that repeatedly consuming a highly desired food decreases its desirability and appeal, making overeating less likely.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Weight Loss Philadelphia Drexel University Studies

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health Dr. Toyoda

Temple Lung Center sets U.S. record with 179 lung transplants in 2025
Purchased - Man holding blue ribbon supporting colon cancer awareness

Colon cancer: Rising in young adults

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Teenager in custody after his 3-year-old nephew was shot in the head

Larry Krasner teenager arrested

Travel

Harford County spring blooms & festivals

Limited - Hopkins Brewery

Health News

Wawa recalls lemonade, iced tea and fruit punch sold at Philly-area stores

Wawa drinks recall

Arts & Culture

This massive wooden sculpture replicates the texture of sand

Museum for Art in Wood

Festivals

Flavors on the Avenue will bring 150+ vendors, food and live music to East Passyunk

Flavors on the Avenue East Passyunk

Phillies

Trip to Coors Field sets Phillies back in right direction

Phillies-Jesus-Luzardo-Rockies_040526

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved