Thousands petition to drink the 'mummy juice' sewage water found inside the uncovered Egyptian sarcophagus

Just when you thought the Internet couldn't get any more bizarre, enter the Egyptian sarcophagus story.

If you haven't been following this phenomena, buckle up. It started on July 1, when Egyptian scientists uncovered a black, granite sarcophagus in Alexandria, Egypt. The Ministry of Antiquities discovered that the tomb probably dated back to the Ptolemaic era, between 305 and 30 BCE and had remained unopened since.





There was a lot of speculation surrounding what (or who) was inside the coffin — could it be Alexander the Great, whose body has never been found? People needed to know.





So last week, scientists opened the coffin and to some people's delight (or dismay if you're one of those) no treasure or ancient curse was found. And it wasn't Alexander. Darn.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, was at the burial site the day scientists opened the sarcophagus.

"We've opened it and, thank God, the world has not fallen into darkness," he told the BBC. "I was the first to put my whole head inside the sarcophagus ... and here I stand before you ... I am fine."

But scientists did find three skeletons sitting in a red liquid, which was actually just sewage that had leaked into the tomb and disintegrated some of the remains. And apparently, it absolutely reeked. Scientists told the media they had to leave the site for a while to collect themselves before returning to the dig.

Experts speculated that the skeletons were part of a family, but concluded the remains most likely belong to three military officers. One of the skeletons had remnants of an arrow still in the head, and most likely died in conflict, a ministry official told CNN.

A Change.org petition was created after the sarcophagus' opening, and this is when things get weird.

"we [sic] need to drink the red liquid from the cursed dark sarcophagus in the form of some sort of carbonated energy drink so we can assume its powers and finally die," the petition reads.

Someone using the handle "innes mck" had collected more than 18,000 signatures on the petition as of Monday afternoon from people who agree that, yes, we should drink the "mummy milkshake" poop water that's been fermenting bones for hundreds of years.

Some of the reasons for signing: "I wanna be immortal," "I'm thirsty," "I want my share of the power," "Because freedom," "We must be enlightened," and so on.









