This fruit is currently the buzzy 'cure-all' for the common cold

Being sick is one of the worst things that can happen to a person. Namely, because there's always a more important use of person's time. Oh yeah, and you feel terrible.

Instead of reaching for the orange juice as soon as you feel a cold coming on, people are opting for a slightly less common alternative: elderberry. This fruit, which packs immunity-boosting and therefore cold-fighting benefits, comes in syrup, tea or pill form at most drug and health stores. The New York Post reports that elderberry has suddenly become "the wellness elixir du jour."

Health products containing this "magical" fruit have been popping up everywhere, from gummies to syrups. In fact, analysts from market research firm Technavio have predicted that the elderberry market will grow about seven percent each year to 2022, per the Post, which reported:



RELATED READ: This shower hack is an all-natural cure for your stuffy nose

“Elderberry has always been a favorite among those who use herbs as medicine, but there is a particular incline in sales this season, since more and more people are open to taking herbs than ever before,” says clinical herbalist Arielle Hayat, who works at Lower East Side botanical shop Alchemist’s Kitchen, which sells elderberry blended in elixirs.

The berries are the fruit of the elderberry shrub, a flowering plant widespread in the Northern Hemisphere.



Medical News Today reports that Native American and European herbalists have been using elderberries for their supposed range of health benefits for generations. Their proclaimed benefits include boosting the immune system to help the body fight off colds, flu, and other respiratory infections.



Many studies have been conducted on the cold-fighting properties of elderberries, but there's one particular study of interest for this high-travel time of year: a double-blind, randomized control trial looked at whether elderberry extract could prevent people from experiencing cold-like symptoms after traveling on an airplane. Participants ingested lozenges containing 300 mg of elderberry extract and 150 mg of rice flour twice a day for 10 days before traveling. Researchers found that the capsules did not prevent the symptoms, but people who took elderberry had less severe symptoms that lasted for a shorter time, Medical News Today reported.

Hayat told the Post she recommends an elderberry elixir, such as Herbal Revolution’s Elderberry Plus Elixir, which contains ingredients such as elderberry, ginger root and Lion’s Mane. The suggested dose is one full dropper, about 45 drops, three times a day preventively, or, if you’re already feeling sick, 1.5 full droppers, about 70 drops, every two hours for one to two days.



It's worth noting that the National Institutes of Health warns that the current evidence is still not strong enough to support elderberry as an immunity-boosting medicine. The fruit hasn’t been proven to cure illnesses such as influenza, so people should definitely still talk to their doctors when symptoms — such as a high fever — arise, the Post reported.



