More Health:

December 11, 2018

This fruit is currently the buzzy 'cure-all' for the common cold

Elderberries, FTW

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Colds
elderberry cold cure Pixabay/Pexels

.

Being sick is one of the worst things that can happen to a person. Namely, because there's always a more important use of person's time. Oh yeah, and you feel terrible.

Instead of reaching for the orange juice as soon as you feel a cold coming on, people are opting for a slightly less common alternative: elderberry. This fruit, which packs immunity-boosting and therefore cold-fighting benefits, comes in syrup, tea or pill form at most drug and health stores. The New York Post reports that elderberry has suddenly become "the wellness elixir du jour." 

Health products containing this "magical" fruit have been popping up everywhere, from gummies to syrups. In fact, analysts from market research firm Technavio have predicted that the elderberry market will grow about seven percent each year to 2022, per the Post, which reported:

RELATED READ: This shower hack is an all-natural cure for your stuffy nose

“Elderberry has always been a favorite among those who use herbs as medicine, but there is a particular incline in sales this season, since more and more people are open to taking herbs than ever before,” says clinical herbalist Arielle Hayat, who works at Lower East Side botanical shop Alchemist’s Kitchen, which sells elderberry blended in elixirs.

The berries are the fruit of the elderberry shrub, a flowering plant widespread in the Northern Hemisphere. 

Medical News Today reports that Native American and European herbalists have been using elderberries for their supposed range of health benefits for generations. Their proclaimed  benefits include boosting the immune system to help the body fight off colds, flu, and other respiratory infections.

Many studies have been conducted on the cold-fighting properties of elderberries, but there's one particular study of interest for this high-travel time of year: a double-blind, randomized control trial looked at whether elderberry extract could prevent people from experiencing cold-like symptoms after traveling on an airplane. Participants ingested lozenges containing 300 mg of elderberry extract and 150 mg of rice flour twice a day for 10 days before traveling. Researchers found that the capsules did not prevent the symptoms, but people who took elderberry had less severe symptoms that lasted for a shorter time, Medical News Today reported.

Hayat told the Post she recommends an elderberry elixir, such as Herbal Revolution’s Elderberry Plus Elixir, which contains ingredients such as elderberry, ginger root and Lion’s Mane. The suggested dose is one full dropper, about 45 drops, three times a day preventively, or, if you’re already feeling sick, 1.5 full droppers, about 70 drops, every two hours for one to two days.

It's worth noting that the National Institutes of Health warns that the current evidence is still not strong enough to support elderberry as an immunity-boosting medicine. The fruit hasn’t been proven to cure illnesses such as influenza, so people should definitely still talk to their doctors when symptoms — such as a high fever — arise, the Post reported.

If all else fails, elderberries have been found to reduce wrinkles. So even if these "magical berries" don't cure your cold, they might help your skin look smoother! 
Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Colds United States Illness Sickness

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler weighs in on top free agents Manny Machado and Bryce Harper
121018_Kapler_usat

Parenting

Naming babies for fruits and vegetables will be a thing in 2019
babies and fruit pexels

Holidays

Man gives up first-class seat on Philly-bound flight for mom, daughter headed to CHOP
Stock_Carroll - American Airlines plane at the Philadelphia International Airport

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: The Eagles never really had a chance this year
1210_Eagles_Cowboys_USAT

Real Estate

One of the 32 historic homes on Elfreth's Alley just went on the market
Elfreth's Alley

Entertainment

Ariana Grande announces second Philly show
Ariana Grande

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved