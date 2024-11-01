More News:

November 01, 2024

Philly DA Larry Krasner's lawsuit against Elon Musk sent back to state court

A judge rejected the billionaire's request for a federal trial after he was sued over his $1 million giveaways to voters in swing states.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Lawsuits
Elon Musk Krasner Jasper Colt/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elon Musk has been hosting daily drawings for $1 million with his America PAC fund. Philly DA Larry Krasner argued the lotteries violate Pennsylvania law in a suit returning to state court.

A federal judge kicked Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's lawsuit against Elon Musk back to state court Friday.

Musk's lawyers had sought to move the proceedings earlier this week, citing "significant federal issues" in the suit. The civil case concerns the billionaire's $1 million giveaways to voters in swing states, including Pennsylvania, who sign a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. The contests are sponsored by Musk's America PAC, a booster for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

MORE: Some City Council members say the process is moving too fast on the proposed 76ers arena

The tech mogul has promised to hold a drawing each day through Tuesday's presidential election.

Judge Gerald J. Pappert concluded that the case was the state's concern. Krasner sued on the grounds that Musk's contests were unregulated lotteries running afoul of Pennsylvania gambling and consumer protection laws. He is seeking to end the drawings.

That leaves little time for the case to work through the state courts. Krasner's team was still awaiting a hearing date as of late Friday afternoon.

