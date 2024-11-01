Philly DA Larry Krasner's lawsuit against Elon Musk sent back to state court

A federal judge kicked Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's lawsuit against Elon Musk back to state court Friday.

Musk's lawyers had sought to move the proceedings earlier this week, citing "significant federal issues" in the suit. The civil case concerns the billionaire's $1 million giveaways to voters in swing states, including Pennsylvania, who sign a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. The contests are sponsored by Musk's America PAC, a booster for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The tech mogul has promised to hold a drawing each day through Tuesday's presidential election.

Judge Gerald J. Pappert concluded that the case was the state's concern. Krasner sued on the grounds that Musk's contests were unregulated lotteries running afoul of Pennsylvania gambling and consumer protection laws. He is seeking to end the drawings.

That leaves little time for the case to work through the state courts. Krasner's team was still awaiting a hearing date as of late Friday afternoon.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.