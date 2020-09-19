More Culture:

September 19, 2020

Doylestown native nominated for an Emmy for direction of 'Ozark' episode

Virtual awards ceremony taking place Sunday at 8 p.m.

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Awards
bucks emmy ozark 2020 Hans Splinter/Flickr Creative Commons

Doylestown, Pa. native Ben Semanoff is nominated for an 2020 Emmy award for direction of one episode of the Netflix TV series "Ozark." The 72nd annual ceremony will take place Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

A Bucks County native is nominated for an Emmy at the upcoming 2020 television awards ceremony taking place this Sunday.

Ben Semanoff, 41, received the nomination for "Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series," for an episode of the Netflix show "Ozark." The Doylestown native directed the episode titled "Su Casa es Mi Casa" from the third season of the television series which premiered in March 2020.

Episodes of "Succession," "Homeland," "The Crown," and another episode of "Ozark," the ninth from season three titled "Fire Pink," are also nominated for the same awards category.

Semanoff typically works as a camera operator. He has years of experience on television shows such as "House of Cards," "Billions," "CSI," "Law & Order," and more. He directed his first episode of television for "Ozark" in 2018, and received the Emmy nomination for his second directorial effort. 

The Pennsylvania native has previously been nominated for awards for his camera work on "Ozark" including 2018 nomination for the Society of Camera Operators "Camera Operator of the Year-Television." 

Semanoff is also a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia with a degree in Film.

"Ozark," is nominated for a notable 18 awards this year, including "Outstanding Drama Series." Star and Executive Producer Jason Bateman is nominated for "Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series" and his co-star Laura Linney is nominated for "Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series." 

The Netflix show premiered in 2017 and focuses on a fictional crime family which launders money and lives in the Ozark Mountains of Missouri. It typically films in the state of Georgia.

The 2020 Emmys are taking place Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. to approximately 11 p.m. Eastern. The 72nd annual awards ceremony will stream via ABC, be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and happen mostly remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Nominees such as Semanoff will remain in their homes for the event and attend through video conference.

Those without cable will be able to stream the Emmys through Hulu Live, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and similar services. Learn about the event and other 2020 Emmy nominees here.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Awards Pennsylvania Bucks County Television Netflix

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: What happened to Matt Pryor?
900922_Eagles_Lions_Matt_Pryor_Kate_Frese.jpg

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Eagles

Week 2 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Rams
Wentz-Rams_091820_usat

Restaurants

Three Philadelphia restaurants featured in '101 Best Pizzas in America' list
pizzeria beddia daily meal.jpg

Tours

Eastern State Penitentiary offering nighttime tours this fall
Eastern State Night Tours

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved