More Events:

April 08, 2025

Eraserhood Fest will celebrate David Lynch and the neighborhood the late filmmaker once called home

Wood Street will be closed for the inaugural event Friday, May 2, in Callowhill, which was an inspiration for the film 'Eraserhead.'

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals David Lynch
Eraserhood Festival Callowhill Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The first Eraserhood Fest will honor David Lynch and the Callowhill neighborhood he called home. It's set for Friday, May 2. Above, the gramophone mural at the Union Transfer music venue in Callowhill.

Philadelphia will honor David Lynch with a street festival in his old neighborhood next month.

The inaugural Eraserhood Fest is billed as a celebration of Callowhill in memory of Lynch. The filmmaker's work will serve as the "heart" of the festival, which will offer live performances, food trucks, craft vendors, games and art exhibits. It will be held Friday, May 2, between 5-11 p.m at 10th and Wood streets.

MORE: Parks on Tap returns with longer tour of Philly, starting April 9

Lynch lived in the area in the late 1960s as a student at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and credited his years in Philadelphia as an enormous creative influence — though his compliments often doubled as disses. He used an industrial setting not unlike Callowhill as the backdrop for his debut 1977 feature "Eraserhead." Fans later nicknamed the area "Eraserhood."

Lynch died on Jan. 16 at the age of 78, leaving behind a filmography that includes "Twin Peaks," "Mulholland Drive" and "Blue Velvet."

The Eraserhood organizers have promised "pedestrian-friendly" closures on Wood Street and "interactive experiences." They did not immediately provide further details.

Eraserhood Fest

Friday, May 2 | 5-11 p.m.
10th & Wood streets

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals David Lynch Philadelphia Callowhill

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future
Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Just In

Must Read

Business

401(k) creator gives investment advice as stock markets spiral

Stock Market 401k

Sponsored

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Limited - Temple HEalth Lung - Article

Food & Drink

Honeygrow begins selling its sauces in stores and online

honeygrow signature sauces

Mental Health

Could AI replace your therapist? New research suggests the technology could play a role in mental health care

ai therapy.jpg

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap expands schedule for 2025

Parks on Tap 2025

Eagles

Reviewing the NFL's rule changes, and how they might affect the Eagles

040825NickSirianni

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved