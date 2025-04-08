Eraserhood Fest will celebrate David Lynch and the neighborhood the late filmmaker once called home

Philadelphia will honor David Lynch with a street festival in his old neighborhood next month.

The inaugural Eraserhood Fest is billed as a celebration of Callowhill in memory of Lynch. The filmmaker's work will serve as the "heart" of the festival, which will offer live performances, food trucks, craft vendors, games and art exhibits. It will be held Friday, May 2, between 5-11 p.m at 10th and Wood streets.

Lynch lived in the area in the late 1960s as a student at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and credited his years in Philadelphia as an enormous creative influence — though his compliments often doubled as disses. He used an industrial setting not unlike Callowhill as the backdrop for his debut 1977 feature "Eraserhead." Fans later nicknamed the area "Eraserhood."

Lynch died on Jan. 16 at the age of 78, leaving behind a filmography that includes "Twin Peaks," "Mulholland Drive" and "Blue Velvet."

The Eraserhood organizers have promised "pedestrian-friendly" closures on Wood Street and "interactive experiences." They did not immediately provide further details.

Friday, May 2 | 5-11 p.m.

10th & Wood streets

