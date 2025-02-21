Espresso martini crawl will caffeinate Northern Liberties on March 15

February 21, 2025
Bars in Northern Liberties are brewing up classic and modern takes on the espresso martini for a returning event next month.
The neighborhood's second espresso martini crawl will be held Saturday, March 15, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The coffee cocktails at 14 participating bars, many repeat players from the inaugural 2024 run, will cost $12 or less. One Shot Cafe will also offer a non-alcoholic Nutella "mocktini" for $6.25.
Some spots will serve multiple versions of the drink. At Bar1010, customers can order a classic, salted caramel or parmigiana espresso martini. El Camino Real will offer a standard sipper, along with frozen and Mexican hot chocolate varieties. Bourbon & Branch has three options, too — classic, Shanky's Whip chai or tiramisu — and so does Jerry's Bar, with classic, Cinnamon Toast Crunch or non-alcoholic salted caramel. But other places capped their menu to two specials. Standard Tap, for instance, has a regular or Thin Mint espresso martini.
A few bars went all in with one crazy concoction. North Bowl will be serving a Choco Taco espresso martini, complete with a waffle cookie and chocolate- and nut-encrusted rim.
The action will be concentrated on Second Street, but the crawl encompasses Laurel, Spring Garden and Third streets, too. Check out the full list of participants below:
• Añejo
• Bar1010
• Bourbon & Branch
• Cantina Dos Segundos
• El Camino Real
• Figo
• Jerry's Bar
• North Bowl
• North Third
• One Shot Cafe
• SET NoLibs
• Silk City
• Standard Tap
• The 700
• Urban Village Brewing Company
Saturday, March 15
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Various locations
