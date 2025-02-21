Espresso martini crawl will caffeinate Northern Liberties on March 15

Bars in Northern Liberties are brewing up classic and modern takes on the espresso martini for a returning event next month.

The neighborhood's second espresso martini crawl will be held Saturday, March 15, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The coffee cocktails at 14 participating bars, many repeat players from the inaugural 2024 run, will cost $12 or less. One Shot Cafe will also offer a non-alcoholic Nutella "mocktini" for $6.25.

Some spots will serve multiple versions of the drink. At Bar1010, customers can order a classic, salted caramel or parmigiana espresso martini. El Camino Real will offer a standard sipper, along with frozen and Mexican hot chocolate varieties. Bourbon & Branch has three options, too — classic, Shanky's Whip chai or tiramisu — and so does Jerry's Bar, with classic, Cinnamon Toast Crunch or non-alcoholic salted caramel. But other places capped their menu to two specials. Standard Tap, for instance, has a regular or Thin Mint espresso martini.

A few bars went all in with one crazy concoction. North Bowl will be serving a Choco Taco espresso martini, complete with a waffle cookie and chocolate- and nut-encrusted rim.

The action will be concentrated on Second Street, but the crawl encompasses Laurel, Spring Garden and Third streets, too. Check out the full list of participants below:

• Añejo

• Bar1010

• Bourbon & Branch

• Cantina Dos Segundos

• El Camino Real

• Figo

• Jerry's Bar

• North Bowl

• North Third

• One Shot Cafe

• SET NoLibs

• Silk City

• Standard Tap

• The 700

• Urban Village Brewing Company

Saturday, March 15

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Various locations

